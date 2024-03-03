How security challenges, inadequate power supply hamper social, academic activities in BUK

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Adamu Sagir Abbas, has explained how lack of parameter fencing and inadequate power supply have been jeopardizing social and academic activities in the university rated to be among the fourth best-performing universities in Nigeria.

He appealed to the Federal Government to fence the new campus of the University, as the University community has been facing enormous security challenges, owing to the porous nature of the entrance and exit points.

Prof. Adamu, during his speech at the 38th convocation ceremony of BUK on Saturday, also pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide solar electricity to the citadel of higher learning.

He said the university authority spends N100 million monthly to provide electtricity for academic and social activities.

The BUK Vice Chancellor appealed to the Federal Government to provide solar power that will guarantee 24 hours power supply to federal universities across the country, so as to enhance research and acedemic outputs.

He regretted that inadequate power supply in Nigerian universities have hampered research advancement and academic excellence.

The Vice Chancellor hinted, with regret, that the University authority resorted to employing the services of soldiers, hunters and forest guards to secure lives and property within the university community.

According to him, the University authority spends extra resources in employing security outfits and agents to secure lives and property within the university community.

In his words: “The major challenges of the University, especially in New Campus where there is no parameter fencing with almost 50,000 staff and students in its register.

“Because of lack of parameter fencing we employed the services of the military to provide security in the night in the students hostel and staff quarters b) We have employed the services of Nigeria Hunters and Forestry Security Services.

” We have provided them with all the necessary kits to do their job. Their presence on the New Campus is beginning to yield positive results. We have increased the number of outsourced security to guard new facilities or replace retired or deceased security personnel.

“We have increased the number of Civil Defence personnel, especially at the solar plants. We have secured and mounted over 500 solar streetlights. We have applied for 1,000 more. The greatest security challenge on the New Campus is the lack of perimeter fencing.

” During the last convocation ceremony the Visitor promised to assist in that regard. In 2023, the Federal Government captured the university in the Federal Budget by providing small amount of money to start the fencing. However, in 2024 provision for fencing in the university was removed in the budget.

” We are appealing to the Federal Government to please to bring back the monetary provision for fencing the University for Security Reason. The university management will not relent in its effort to provide security in our campuses.”

The Vice Chabcellor also spoke on the challenges of inadequate power supply, recalling that: “In September 2019, the former Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), commissioned the 3.5MW solar mini-grid power plant at the New Campus of Bayero University, Kano.

“At that point in time, Bayero University was the second project to be commissioned under Phase 1 of the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) that would deliver clean and sustainable energy to nine federal universities and one university teaching hospital in the next four years, using solar hybrid and/or gas-fired captive universitants.

“Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is the implementing agency of the Federal CGovernment charged with the electrification of underserved communities On 3 December, 2020, the solar mini-grid (project), which was constructed by METKA West On Decepany, was formally handed over to Bayero University, Kano by the REA. The Afrover marked the end of the one-year operation and maintenance activities of the project, which delivered uninterrupted power supply to the University community. Indeed. throughout the one-year supervision period after the commissioning in 2019, the University throw experienced any major challenge in the operation of the plant.

“All that happened during the period of COVID-19 lockdown as well as the industrial action embarked upon by academic staff. However, on resumption of academic activities in 2021, we started having challenges with the solar plant. Later, we realized that the solar did not have the capacity to carry the entire university.

“The Governing Council noted that the solar power plant of the University required expansion. In early 2023 two of the converters’ of the sola plant developed problem since then. the solar has not been functioning. We made all efforts to address the problem but we have not being succesefull We are, therefore, appealing to the Visitor to assist the university in reviving the solar system, which will go a long way towards addressing the energy crisis, we have been going through in the last three years.”

Accirding to him, high cost of providing electricity made the university authority to spend, “over 100 million naira monthly to provide electricity in its campuses.

“On this note, I’m calling on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to this problem because the high cost of electricity is taking away a large chunk of the University resources which could be used in research and development. Distinguished guests, let me once again congratulate the graduands on successfully completing their studies in Bayero University, Kano.

” I entreat you to be worthy ambassadors of BUK and endeavour to give your best in the development of your communities and the nation. Do remember BUK, wherever you may be, for providing you with the necessary knowledge and skills to build a career thereby contributing to societal development. I also have t the pleasure to congratulate the parents and guardians as well as other relations of the graduands on the success story of their wards.

“The dedication and commitment of both academic and non-teaching staff of the university cannot be overemphasized. Collectively, all played their roles in ensuring the success story of this memorable day.

“The University Senate, the Management, and the Convocation Committee all contributed in no small measure in ensuring that this convocation ceremony is successful.”

According to him, “Bayero University has achieved a lot over the years because of the tremendous support and goodwill the management has been receiving from within and from outside the University.

“To all those who have assisted us in one way or another, we are grateful, and we say thank you very much. One of the forces driving BUK forward is the commitment of its members of staff. 1, therefore, wish to commend the academic, technical, administrative and other staff of the university for their dedication to duty and unalloyed support to the management.

“I also wish to commend the students for their understanding and commitment to their studies. We are going through difficult times, no doubt, but the students and all the staff unions have remained calm and supportive of the management in addressing the challenges facing all of us. I thank you all. Our external well-wishers are too numerous to mention. Permit me to mention a few:

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who singlehandedly built Dangote Business School for the University; the late Sheikh Isyaka Rabiu and his son Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka Rabiu have also done so much for the University. Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, Senator Barau Jibrin, Hon. Aminu Suleiman Goro, Hon. Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, Hon. Garba Ibrahim Mohammed and Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi have all contributed a great deal to the development of Bayero University, Kano.

“A few governmental and non-governmental agencies and organisations within and outside Nigeria have also assisted the University. The NUC has continued to provide leadership, guidance and transformation of the Nigerian University System. TETFund deserves commendation for its role in revitalizing both physical and infrastructural facilities in our universities. We are also grateful to John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation for their support over the years.

“The French Embassy has assisted the University copiously. We are equally grateful to the World Bank for its grant to our Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA) and ACEPHAP. We must equally acknowledge the intervention of the CBN for its Centre of Excellence, which was commissioned a few weeks ago, and the ongoing installation of two more elevators at the Abubakar Rasheed Senate Building.

“The Ministers of Agriculture and Water Resources, Works and Housing, Communication and Digital Economy have all contributed to providing physical and infrastructural projects for the University. The NNPC, the Bank of Industry, the governors of Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Katsina and Kaduna states also deserve special mention. Finally, I thank you all for sparing your time to join us on this momentous occasion.”

The visitor of the University, President Tinubu, was represented by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman.

President Tinubu said his administration will continue to support education, “because of our strong belief that our survival can only be assured by the quality of our human capital development. This is why we made education a top priority of our administration.

“While supporting all aspects of education, this administration will focus on skill, technology and vocational education as core drivers of an educational system that will prepare graduates for employment and employer of labour. ”

President Tinubu added: “For this purpose, the Federal Government is building 24 skill and vocational hubs in polytechnics as well as entrepreneurship centres in our universities. We are also reviving 970 Shanghai centres for integrated learning and development of Almagiria in the country.

“We are also building 91 vocational schools in secondary schools across the country to ensure that all levels of education enjoy the impact of our policy.

“We are set to inaugurate a Private Sector Innovation Enterprise Centre across the country to deliver on the skill acquisition program of the government.

“Our universities are centres of learning that need to upscale and adjust to the modern day world by repositioning themselves as citadels of education that will bring about development.

” As a government, we are also determined to continue to support the upgrade of infrastructure and, research equipment in our universities which the need assessment of Nigerians.

“As a government, we are also determined in our effort to continue to support the upgrade of infrastructure, teaching materials, and research equipment in our universities, which the need assessment of Nigeria’s public universities is addressing.

“As part of the administration’s commitment to ensuring the universities are strengthened and reinvigorated for the fulfilment of their mandate hence the lifting of the tertiary institutions from the IPPS platform of research, the increase of allocation to the educational sector in our preparation for the year 2024 and the operationalization of the students loan scheme in the year 2024 among others.

“All these are expected to reposition the tertiary institutions for greater performance and productivity.

” The Federal Executive Council recently approved the guidelines for good governance and adherence to financial regulations, hence IPPS. Universities are strongly advised to heed those guidelines as serious consequences will apply to any breach.

“Universities are therefore expected to define their roles and carve out a niche for themselves by designing programs that will assist the government in poverty reduction, creating employment opportunities, health promotion, application of new technologies in the advancement of knowledge and prosperity, protecting the environment, promoting sustainable development as well as sustaining democracy and good governance. Without missing out on the quest towards the attainment of global sustainable development goals.

” The Universities are strongly advised or encouraged to run industries to develop their research output into products for our community. Community engagements should be in the forefront of the activities to make universities relevant. On it’s part the government has taken steps to provide power to universities through the compressed natural gas. To this effect, the Ministry of education together with the Ministry of gas have been directed to work out this facility so that universities could have a continuous uninterrupted supply of power for their research and general services.

“At this juncture, let me commend members of the university management and the Senate for the harmonious relationship that has allowed peace, law and order to reign in the university. We are confident that the Universities will attain greater heights in the years to come.

“To my dear graduands let me buttress here that your graduation is a stepping stone towards your future development. I cheerfully congratulate you.”

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jubrin and the President of African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina were conferred with honouary Doctorate degrees, during the convocation ceremony.

Among dignitaries who graced the occasion include Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf; Jigawa state Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi; Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal; the Emirs Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Gaya and Rano, among others.

