Economic diversification: Governor Namadi commissions hibiscus processing plant

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Umar Nanadi has commissioned the COMTTRA Jigawa Hibiscus Processing Plant located at the Maigatari Export Processing Zone.

Governor Namadi said the project was inaugurated as a significant move towards economic diversification and agricultural transformation.

Our Correspondent reports that the plant, established through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Jigawa State Government and Comttraex Nigeria Limited, represents a pivotal step in adding value to the agricultural sector, particularly in hibiscus production.

The partnership, inked in April 2022, materialized into the COMTTRAJIGAWA facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology for cleaning and fumigation, contributing to the optimization of hibiscus production and export processes in Jigawa State.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Umar Namadi highlighted the importance of the project in the state’s agricultural agenda.

Accordinf to him, “COMTTRAJIGAWA is a game-changer in our pursuit of agricultural transformation. It adds value to our hibiscus industry, empowers local farmers, and positions Jigawa as a leading hub for hibiscus processing and export.”

Governor Namadi expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for their support in establishing the plant, emphasizing the collaborative effort needed for the success of such ventures.

He hinted that with a daily cleaning capacity of six tons and a daily fumigation capacity of 48 tons, COMTTRAJIGAWA is poised to enhance both the quality and quantity of hibiscus production and processing in Jigawa state.

Governor Namadi urged all stakeholders, including investors, farmers, and exporters, to work together to ensure the plant operates at full capacity throughout the year. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for the growth of the agricultural sector.

The plant is expected to play a crucial role in empowering local farmers by providing access to modern technology, training, and markets.

The establishment of COMTTRAJIGAWA aligns with Jigawa State’s broader goal of economic diversification, job creation, and poverty reduction through agricultural development. As one of Nigeria’s major producers of hibiscus, Jigawa is set to solidify its position as a key player in the hibiscus industry.

Jigawa State Government and Comttraex Nigeria Limited signed a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement on 19th April 2022.

The collaboration aims to transform the hibiscus value chain in the state, making Jigawa a prominent hub for hibiscus production and processing in Nigeria. Facilitated by InvestJigawa, the partnership will establish a Fumigation Chamber, a modern cleaning and processing facility for hibiscus flowers, and trade under the brand name “Comttra Jigawa.”

This initiative is expected to unlock the industry’s full potential, driving economic growth and creating opportunities for local farmers and sustainable development in the region.

The event was attended by dignitaries from various sectors, emphasizing the collective commitment to Jigawa’s economic development. Governor Umar Namadi expressed his appreciation for their support and called for continued collaboration to sustain the momentum of success.

Jigawa state, Governor Umar Nanadi , COMTTRA Jigawa Hibiscus Processing Plant, Maigatari Export Processing Zone,

Economic diversification: Governor Namadi commissions hibiscus processing plant

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Mallam Umar Nanadi has commissioned the COMTTRA Jigawa Hibiscus Processing Plant located at the Maigatari Export Processing Zone.

Governor Namadi said the project was inaugurated as a significant move towards economic diversification and agricultural transformation.

Our Correspondent reports that the plant, established through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Jigawa State Government and Comttraex Nigeria Limited, represents a pivotal step in adding value to the agricultural sector, particularly in hibiscus production.

The partnership, inked in April 2022, materialized into the COMTTRAJIGAWA facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology for cleaning and fumigation, contributing to the optimization of hibiscus production and export processes in Jigawa State.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Umar Namadi highlighted the importance of the project in the state’s agricultural agenda.

Accordinf to him, “COMTTRAJIGAWA is a game-changer in our pursuit of agricultural transformation. It adds value to our hibiscus industry, empowers local farmers, and positions Jigawa as a leading hub for hibiscus processing and export.”

Governor Namadi expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for their support in establishing the plant, emphasizing the collaborative effort needed for the success of such ventures.

He hinted that with a daily cleaning capacity of six tons and a daily fumigation capacity of 48 tons, COMTTRAJIGAWA is poised to enhance both the quality and quantity of hibiscus production and processing in Jigawa state.

Governor Namadi urged all stakeholders, including investors, farmers, and exporters, to work together to ensure the plant operates at full capacity throughout the year. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for the growth of the agricultural sector.

The plant is expected to play a crucial role in empowering local farmers by providing access to modern technology, training, and markets.

The establishment of COMTTRAJIGAWA aligns with Jigawa State’s broader goal of economic diversification, job creation, and poverty reduction through agricultural development. As one of Nigeria’s major producers of hibiscus, Jigawa is set to solidify its position as a key player in the hibiscus industry.

Jigawa State Government and Comttraex Nigeria Limited signed a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement on 19th April 2022.

The collaboration aims to transform the hibiscus value chain in the state, making Jigawa a prominent hub for hibiscus production and processing in Nigeria. Facilitated by InvestJigawa, the partnership will establish a Fumigation Chamber, a modern cleaning and processing facility for hibiscus flowers, and trade under the brand name “Comttra Jigawa.”

This initiative is expected to unlock the industry’s full potential, driving economic growth and creating opportunities for local farmers and sustainable development in the region.

The event was attended by dignitaries from various sectors, emphasizing the collective commitment to Jigawa’s economic development. Governor Umar Namadi expressed his appreciation for their support and called for continued collaboration to sustain the momentum of success.