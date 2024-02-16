Kidnapper of Plateau Reverend Fathers Arrested in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Ogun

A man, Christopher Yaro, 52, who kidnapped two Reverend Fathers in Plateau State has been arrested in Ogun State.

The suspect who was arrested at Ago-Iwoye police command on Monday 12th of February 2024 alongside his 28-year old cousin was paraded on Thursday by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Mustapha Alamutu at the Headquarters in Eleweran Abeokuta, State Capital.

During the parade, the police boss explained that Christopher having partaken in kidnapping activity in Panshin town of Plateau State felt he could escape to Ogun to find peace and escape from the law but got it wrong.

He explained further that all other details about Christopher would be reserved for security purposes but the command had contacted Plateau Command and Christopher Yaro would be exported and handed to Plateau Police Command.

TheNEWS gathered that Christopher had escaped on Saturday to come to his cousin in Ogun state, who works with a farming company.

His cousin while speaking hinted that before Christopher got to his place he tried to call their home town to know what brought him (Christopher) to his place but all efforts proved abortive till the evening when he told Christopher where he worked and they both went home to where he lives. On Sunday he was able to get one of their uncles who is in Abuja and that one told him Christopher got involved in kidnapping case hence he ran to him for cover.

After hearing this he sent Christopher away but on getting to work on Monday he met him at his workplace while trying to chase him again police came and arrested them both.

However, CP Alamutu admonished the youths to embrace hard work and a noble path to success rather than toeing the path of perdition

He added that it is a ruse for any criminal to think that he or she could find a haven in another state after committing a crime.

Noting that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Kayode’s policing strategy is all-encompassing with no hiding place for criminals across the Country.