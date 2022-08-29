Edo Police Command neutralizes kidnapper, recovers arm, ammunitions

By Jethro Ibileke

The fierce battle by the Edo State Police Command, against kidnapping has again yielded results, as its operatives on Sunday, 28 August 2022, neutralized a gunman suspected to be a kidnapper.

The suspect was encountered while on routine patrol, they came across some hoodlums suspected to have concluded plans to operate along the Benin-Auchi expressway, by Obadan Junction.

The Command’s deputy image maker, DSP Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed that the operation was carried out in conjunction with the local vigilante members.

“The hoodlums on sighting the team of operatives opened fire on them while scampering for safety, the superior firepower from the team of operatives neutralized one of the suspected kidnappers while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries,” the statement stated.

It added that rigorous bush combing is ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

Items recovered at the scene include one cut-to-size barrel gun, four live cartridges, one handset, and one torchlight.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, who commended the gallantry of the operatives, also warned criminal elements and their cohorts relocate from the State or risk being arrested to face the full wrath of the law.

He further reassures the good people of the State, of the Command’s unalloyed commitment to ensuring a peaceful environment for all.