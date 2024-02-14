President Tinubu to Attend 37th AU Summit In Addis Ababa

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 6:27 pm


President Bola Tinubu will, on Thursday, February 15, depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

The theme of this year’s summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’

The President will join other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the African Union; peace and security; specific thematic issues such as climate change, as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20.

On the margins of the summit, President Tinubu will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in his capacity as the Chairman of the regional body.

President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials, and he is expected to return to Abuja following the summit.

 

