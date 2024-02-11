Edo Guber: PDP holds LG congress in 17  LGA

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday conducted local government delegate congress, ahead of its primary election for the governorship election.

The primary election is slated to hold on 21 February, 2024.

The local government delegate congress took place simultaneously in 17 of the 18 local government areas of the state, except in Etsako Central local government.

It would be recalled that the ward congress election for Etsako central local government was canceled last Saturday due to the abduction of nine electoral officers while on their way to the local government for the conduct of the ward congress.

The nine PDP electoral officers were allegedly kidnapped at Jattu community, in Etsako West local government.

A delegate is to be elected in each of the 17 participating local government areas.

Two officials of the PDP from the national headquarters, Abuja, conducted the congress using the Option A4 method.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral (INEC) and security agents were also present to monitor the exercise.

At the end of the exercise in Oredo local government area, Osaro Idah emerged the elected delegate.

A total of 35 delegates voted while one was absent and two aspirants, Martin Osakue and Aguebor Sunday were absent.

PDP official, Owolabi Kayode, who declared Idah the elected election, commended the delegates for their peaceful conduct.

He described the exercise as one of the best, devoid of any rancour.

For Ikpoba Okha local government area, Solomon Idehen emerged with 28 votes while two other contestants, Mr Johnbul Igbinosu and Mr. Best Imade did not turn up.

Speaking with journalists at the Western Boys High School, a member of the party, Yusuf Bukhari, described the congress as the best ever conducted by the party since 1999.

Bukhari charged INEC to copy the way PDP conduct its delegate election to move Nigeria forward.

Also at Eghosa grammer school, the designated venue for Egor local government area, the exercise was peaceful, as party faithful turned out in large numbers to elect their delegate.

Security operatives from the Nigeria Police, the Edo State Security Network and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on ground to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

A Chieftain of PDP in the area, Mr. Festus Omoregbe, lauded the delegates election, and discribed it as the best ever conducted by the party.