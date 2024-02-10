Fubara receives German Vice-consul, assures a safe investment in Rivers 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

German Government says beyond investment in oil, it is ready to partner with the Rivers State Government to venture into Hydrogen, Agriculture and Industrial products in the state.

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says his administration is not only establishing a strong investment-driven relationship with the German government but has also ensured a safe climate for business to thrive in the State.

This was the assurance that Governor Fubara gave when he met, behind closed doors, the Vice Consul-General of Germany to Nigeria, Mr Jochen Schindelarz and the business delegation of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Mr Schindelarz briefed newsmen after the meeting and expressed his excitement at the assurance given by Governor Fubara to sustain a safe environment for their various investments in the State and ensure that they are protected.

“This was the main point and I think it is the most important thing the governor can do for us because if investments are not protected and safe, there won’t be any investment.

“So, this is what I take away from this meeting and all these are the basis of good investment. I think we will establish a good partnership and it will motivate our companies to invest here.”

The team leader of the delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, Mr Sebastian Glaeser said there is now a mutual agreement for more business representatives of Rivers State to be sponsored to Europe to showcase investment opportunities.

Mr Glaeser informed that both the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHACCIMA) and the German chamber have been tasked to facilitate such business visits that will facilitate increased direct foreign investments in the State.

“Our investment in Oil and Gas is already working because last year a big contract was signed for energy supply. Now, the next step is to also go beyond oil to Hydrogen, into agriculture, into industrial products and we are looking forward to that.

“Coming to Europe on trade fares, on road shows, on conferences, on business forums to present the opportunities here is important.

“Such visits by industry leaders to see what is there and then to figure out how you can merge those with the richness of Rivers State is good.”