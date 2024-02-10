Dangote to Kano people: I will ease your pains

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Following economic hardship and hunger biting harder on Nigerians, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote visited his kinsmen in Kano on Friday, with a promise to ease their pains.

Dangote, Kano’s son of the soil, left his busy schedules and flew into the ancient commercial city, after a peaceful protest of hunger and want that took hundreds of Kano residents to the street.

The President of Dangote Foundation cum business conglomerate, pledged to support social policies and human development initiative of Kano state government, targeted to ameliorate the economy burden in Kano.

Dangote made the pledged when he met with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at Government House.

He acknowledged that the common man could hardly survive the present state of inflation in the country.

Dangote during his discussions with Governor Yusuf also promised to support Kano to improve health, education and empowerment of the less privileged in the state.

He said: “We are here first of all to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. I want to assure you of our support throughout your administration, maybe not only four years but eight years.

“Kano is home even though the MC address me as the richest black man but you can address me as Kano indigene. I am your subject and you can always call on me for cooperation to see how do we develop Kano.

“And going forward, we really need to see how we can develop areas of health, education, empowerment, how do we assist the government because government cannot do it alone.

“I want to assure you that we would continue to support you not because I am from Kano but because I know your intentions are good.

“You have the mandate of the people and I know that it is very difficult for any human being to clap with the two hands now. For now you will be the right hand, and we would be your left hand, together we shall clap.

“So be rest assured that we would support you and support your administration and we want to tell you that we would continue to pray for your success because your success is ours. I am sorry for coming this late because I supposed to have been hear before now but I am being traveling alot.

“Not that we took the government for granted because I really want to have enough time to come and tell you that we believe in your administration and we are ready to support you.”

In his remarks, Governor Yusuf solicited for the support of the oil magnet for the establishment of independent power plant to revive the ailing industries and boost the economic strength of the state.

Governor Yusuf informed Dangote that Kano is in dire need to establish sickle cell hospital to provide free medication for the patients.

Governor Yusuf further appealed to the business mpgul for the completion of the gigantic projects initiated by Dangote Foundation which include Accident and Emergency ward, Surgical and Theatre complex and maternity/ pediatric building all in Murtala Muhamnad Specialists Hospital.

He stated that, “as a proud indigene of the state, Alhaji Dangote is capable and willing to execute as many projects as possible in our dear State. That is why I am using this opportunity to solicit and appeal for alot from him for the good people of the state.

“I want to make a passionate appeal to you to extend your hands of assistance by completing the gigantic projects initiated by your Foundation which include Accident and Emergency ward, Surgical and Theatre complex and maternity/ Pediatric building all in Murtala Muhamnad Specialists Hospital.”

In the area of infrastructural development, Governor Yusuf expressed the need for Dangote to assist in the provision of modern roads construction, housing, community development as well as human capital development, among others.

While appreciating the kind gesture of Aliko Dangote in the area of education and health care development, especially in the eradication of the poliomyelitis, Governor Yusuf gave the assurance that whatever form of support given, it will be used judiciously.