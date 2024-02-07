Police Dissociate Self from Nomadic Vigilante Group

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it had no hand in the formation of a vigilante group by the Fulani sociocultural group, Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore. The president of the group, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo on January 17, launched the outfit with the specific task to provide security against kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality in Nasarawa State.

The Commissioner of Police, Shehu Nadada disclosed this while playing host to members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, who called in his office on Tuesday in Lafia. “I am assuring you that the Nomad Vigilante, as they call themselves are on their own. There was no formal report made to the police concerning the formation and subsequent inauguration. Nobody wrote to me or called me that he is coming to the Command headquarters for anything.”

Nadada said the Command will only collaborate with associations recognized by the government. “We have been working with other Vigilante groups that are recognized by the government but we will not work with any vigilante that is not recognized by the government,” stating that the action taken by Miyetti Allah is against the standard

The Police boss noted that the perceived presence of the Police at the inauguration of the controversial security outfit was part of the execution of its mandate of safeguarding lives and property. “If there is any gathering like that, we cannot allow people to gather without providing security for them to avoid hoodlums hijacking the gathering,” he said.

CP Nadada also thanked the newsmen for the coverage given to the activities of his organization, noting that it has helped in synergy between the police and the public “The coverage of police activities in the state has been unprecedented and we need to commend you and appeal that it should be sustained.” He acknowledged that “Without coverage of our activities the public will not know the efforts we are making in fighting crime, and the feat we have achieved,” imploring the Journalists to keep publicising activities of the crime agency.

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of the NUJ, Salihu Alkali, while congratulating the Police Commissioner on his posting to Nasarawa State pledged the readiness of the Union to cooperate with the Police to achieve the objective of securing the lives and property in the State.