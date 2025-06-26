Tinubu Commissions Projects in Lafia, Nasarawa State

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated projects executed by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State. The Nigerian leader, who arrived the Lafia, the capital city, in the afternoon on Wednesday, first cut the tape to open the flyover and underpass situated on Jos Road. Speaking at the occasion, President Tinubu thanked the governor for the judicious application of resources, which has led to the completion of the projects. “It is a great honour for me to be here, feeling at home, feeling very welcomed and to inaugurate this project. I salute the prudent management of resources, commitment to value, even by the governor of our dear State,” he said before cutting the tape. Earlier, Governor Sule noted that the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration have enabled states like his to generate sufficient funds to undertake projects of this magnitude. “It is because of your reforms that allowed us to pay for this project 100 per cent, and we have paid off 100percent, all without owing one naira, because of your reforms that we have been able to do that in a state like Nasarawa. For that reason, we name it Bola Ahmed Tinubu Interchange.”

The President also commissioned the new state secretariat, conceived and executed by the Sule administration. At the venue, President Tinubu thanked the women for their ability to multitask and for being the backbone of society, thanking them for their services not just to their families but to humanity. He called on them to continue on that trajectory. He praised the efforts of the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Imaan Suleiman, in working to bring about improved welfare for women. The President was also billed to distribute electric vehicles, tractors and other equipment to security agencies, traditional rulers, among others. He also inaugurated the Uthman Dan Fodio Cargo Airport.

At a town hall meeting with key stakeholders at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, the President spoke of Nasarawa’s “great complexities”, which aligns with the thinking of the wording of the Nigerian National anthem. He said the state has the “diversity of people, culture and prosperity,” and that he was very proud to be here. He promised to return to Nasarawa to celebrate with all for “The emerging Nigeria and coming up. We have turned a corner. We have come out of depression, of uncertainty. We’ve cut the waste. You’ve listened to Dele Alake, I won’t go much on the economic dynamism that we have fixed, but it is here.” President Tinubu praised the governor for his hard work and determination to use the resources available to him for the “benefit and prosperity of Nasarawa State. Sule is doing well because Bola Tinubu is doing well too.”

President Tinubu call on the people not to pay attention to people opposed to his government. “Those who have triggered the alley politics in the partition of the coalition, suddenly. Please don’t pay them any attention. They’re the political IDPs. Don’t give them a home, the home is here – Sule is doing well. We will support whoever the Governor brings about, to work harder for the prosperity and renaissance of Nasarawa State,” he promised. He noted that although his visit had nothing to do with politics, he spoke because no politician would sit by silently watching opponents try to unseat him.

Addressing the President and the stakeholders, Governor Sule said the removal of the subsidy on petrol and the liberalisation of the foreign exchange regime have put more money in the coffers of the subnations. This, he noted, has empowered him to execute various projects across the State. He enumerated the gains made in the mining sector and the companies springing up in the State. He called on the President to mandate the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, to return to the drilling site in Obi Local Government Area of the State and continue drilling for oil. “So far, there is an exploration oil well that was going on in Obi Local Government Area of the State. There has been a discovery of hydrocarbon over one billion at that site. We are asking you, Your Excellency, to ensure that they come back and drill the next exploration well, the appraisal well and the development package so that we can start producing oil from that site.”