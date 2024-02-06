Persons injured as fleeing armed robbers ram into traders, Police arrest 3 in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There was pandemonium at Bishop Okoye Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday morning when four suspected fleeing armed robbers rammed into traders who had displayed their goods for the day’s market.

A trader in the market, who simply identified herself as Rachael said that they were in the market when they saw a Sienna vehicle with four occupants brandishing guns with their heads out of the windows of the vehicles.

The eyewitness said there was chaos as the armed robbers drove with speed into Bishop Okoye Street while being chased by Police officers.

Our source disclosed that some persons sustained injuries as the gunmen destroyed trader’s goods while escaping through the place.

Another trader said that the gunmen were intercepted and arrested at Abuja by Olu-Obasanjo road.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident.

SP Koko said the fleeing armed robbers were apprehended by detectives attached to Olu-Obasanjo Police Division. She said three were arrested while one of the suspects escaped.

Our Correspondent reports that Mile, One, Mile 2 and Mile 3, Diobu are densely populated areas of Diobu Port Harcourt and hotbeds of cult groups and criminal gangs in the State capital.

She added that the investigation is ongoing.