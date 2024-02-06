APC Youth Wing to Host AFCON Semi-Final Viewing Party in Abuja  says National Youth Leader 

By Daniel’s Ekugo

The anticipation for the Super Eagles’ upcoming match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana is reaching fever pitch, and the APC Youth Wing, under the leadership of Hon. Dayo Israel, is gearing up to rally the party’s young members with a special event: the APC Youth Match Viewing Party, hosted as part of the *Community Action Through Sport (CATS) Initiative of the National Youth Leader.

This event aligns with the APC National Youth Strategic Plan 2024-2027, which emphasizes youth engagement and national unity, this event is set to take place on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024, starting from 4:00 PM at the APC National Secretariat in Awuse, Abuja.

With the Super Eagles capturing the hearts of millions across the nation, Hon. Dayo Israel understands the significance of rallying support for the team. The viewing party aims to bring together APC youths from all corners of the country to celebrate and cheer on our national football team.

“The Super Eagles symbolize the pride and unity of our nation,” remarked Hon. Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader. “As young leaders within the APC, it’s imperative for us to unite and demonstrate unwavering support for our team. This viewing party isn’t solely about football; it’s about nurturing camaraderie and national pride among our youth.”

Attendees can anticipate an electrifying atmosphere filled with camaraderie, cheers, and chants as they watch the Super Eagles in action.

The event will also include refreshments, entertainment, and opportunities for networking and engagement among APC youth members.

All APC youth members, supporters, and football enthusiasts are warmly invited to join Hon. Dayo Israel and fellow party members at the APC National Secretariat for an unforgettable evening of football and camaraderie.

Together, let’s rally behind the Super Eagles and exemplify the true essence of Nigerian unity.