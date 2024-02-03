Uzodimma congratulates Super Eagles  on Angola win

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles players for living up to the expectations of crushing the Palancas Negras of Angola during the Quarter final encounter in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated their Angolan opponents 1-0 to qualify for the semi finals.

Ahead of yesterday’s match, Governor Uzodimma had predicted that the Super Eagles will win Angola convincingly, urging the players to remain focused.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Imo State Governor said sports loving Sen Uzodimma was excited over the Angola win and expressed optimism that the Super Eagles players will sustain the winning tempo until they bring home the coveted trophy during the finals.

Governor Uzodimma, again, lauded the dexterity which the Super Eagles players displayed in their encounter with Angola, noting that the commitment and hard work of both the players and their handlers were obvious.

Nigeria took on Angola at the famous Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Cote D’ Ivoire at 6pm local time on Friday.