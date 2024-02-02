Uzodimma hopeful Super Eagles will crush Angola

Friday, February 2, 2024 12:24 pm


Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has sent a goodwill message to the Super Eagles players ahead of their today, Friday quarter-final cracker with the Palancas Negras of Angola, saying he is confident the Super Eagles will crush their opponents convincingly.

Governor Uzodimma said if the outing of the Super Eagles during their encounter with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon where the latter were humbled 2-0 was anything to go by, then the Angola team poses no threat to the Nigerian team.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Imo State Governor said his principal looks forward to a more resounding victory against the Angolans tomorrow and consequently, a smooth ride to the semi finals by the Super Eagles.

Governor Uzodimma saluted the commitment and hard work of the Super Eagles players and their handlers during their encounter with Cameroon and urged them to make same their watchword as they confront Angola.

The sports loving Governor who is also the Chairman of Progressives Governor’s Forum, Nwachuku noted, believes that the Super Eagles have all it takes to lift the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and that football loving Nigerians and the federal government look forward to celebrating the cup with them.

Nigeria will take on Angola at the famous Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Cote D’ Ivoire at 6pm local time Friday.

 

 

 

