Kano: New 3 Brigade Commander  seeks synergy with  CP Gumel

Brigadier-General MA Sadiq and CP Gumel during the courtesy call at the Bompai Police headquaters, Kano on Thursday

*Kano rerun elections: CP Gumel warns against thuggery, electoral violence

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The newly posted Brigade Commander, 3 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Kano, Brigadier-General MA Sadiq, has called for synergy between the police and the military in the state for adequate internal security.

He also lauded the landmark achievements of Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, describing him as a well-groomed crime-buster, going by the brief he received from his predecessor.

The Brigade-Commander stated this while on a courtesy visit to CP Gumel in his office at Bompai Police headquarters on Thursday.

According to him, “when I arrived at 3 Brigade, I put a call to the Commissioner of Police because of my understanding that anything that has to do with internal security Police are the head.

” Furthermore, I deemed it very necessary to visit you to introduce myself and pledge my loyalty in terms of internal security matters.

‘Additionally, I heard from my predecessor about the already established synergy between the Police and the Military in the State.

“Going forward, I am here not only to continue with the synergy but to move forward. Finally, I am counting on you and assuring you of my maximum cooperation. Thank you for the warm reception.”

In his response, CP Gumel stated that, “I welcome you to the headquarters of Police in Bompai Kano. Like you said the former Brigade Commander briefed you about the synergy between us, in Kano what the Police Command does is collaborative Policing by bringing every security agency including the military on board.

“The presence of the military and other security agencies in any assignment will tell prospective troublemakers that we are ready to combat any likely emerging threat.

“It is my belief that no security agency can claim the monopoly of effective security. I want to use this forum to extend our appreciation to the military officers in the joint tax force for their cooperation. Finally, you should consider our office as an extension of your office.”

The visit concluded with the presentation of souvenirs between CP Gumel and the Brigade Commander as a sign of partnership and togetherness.

Meabwhile, the Kano State Police Command in collaboration with Equal Access International, organized Early Warning Early Response (EWER) security consultation meeting with security agencies, Chief Executive Officers and Non-Governmental Organizations in the state.

The meeting was convened with the overall aim of strengthening EWER to mitigate the impact of security threats and ensure the safety and well-being of residents of Kano state.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel said: “It is my privilege to extend a warm welcome to each and every one of you to this vital meeting. Your presence at this meeting reflects the collective commitment to fostering a comprehensive early warning early response system in our State.

“The significance of today’s gathering cannot be overstated, as we convene to strengthen our collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety and security of our communities. By coming together, we have a unique opportunity to share insights, engage in productive discussions, and chart a course toward a more effective early warning early response mechanism.

“Furthermore, We recognize the indispensable role that each agency and organization plays in contributing to the overall security landscape, and it is our belief that through coordination and information sharing, we can enhance our capacity to identify potential threats and swiftly respond to emerging challenges.

“I am confident that our collective expertise and dedication will serve as the cornerstone for a robust early warning early response system that prioritizes the protection of our citizens. Let us work hand in hand, united in our resolve to safeguard our communities and uphold the principles of peace and security.

“Finally, I extend my profound gratitude to each of you for your unwavering commitment to this vital cause, and I look forward to our fruitful deliberations and the positive outcomes that will undoubtedly emerge from our shared efforts.”

*Kano rerun elections: CP Gumel warns against thuggery, electoral violence

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel has warned against thuggery, electoral violence and malpractice during Saturday’s rerun elections in six Local Government Areas of the state.

Our Correspondent reports that there will be state House of Assembly rerun elections in three Constituencies comprising of six Local Government Areas which include Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Kura, Garun Mallam, Tofa and Rimin Gado.

The elections will take place in 66 polling units across the six Local Government Areas.

Police have restricted movements in the Local Government Areas where the rerun election will take place.

In a Statement he personally signed and made available to journalists Thursday night, CP Gumel urged residents to maintain peace and order so as to ensure free, fair and hitch-free exercise.

He said security agencies are ready to deal with any person or group of persons who foment trouble during the rerun elections.

The Statement reads: “The Kano State Police Command is hereby informing members of the public, especially Kano State residents that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be conducting re-run election at three Kano State House of Assembly Constituencies on Saturday, 3rd February 2024 cutting across 66 polling units in six Local Government Areas which include: Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Kura, Garun Mallam, Tofa and Rimin Gado.

“While the Police Command is determined to provide the needed security platform in conjunction with the relevant security agencies who are members of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Elections Security (ICCES) in the State vested with the responsibility to secure the election and ensure peaceful re-run in the locations indicated in the six Local Government Areas in Kano State, prospectus voters and the elections officials are enjoined to note the following security guidelines:

“There will be restrictions of movement in the six Local Government Areas where the re-run elections will be held, except essential services such as Ambulances, Medical Emergencies, Fire Services and similar emergencies.

“Members of the public are to note that only those accredited by INEC to conduct elections in those locations including members of the press will be allowed access.

“Policemen are banned from escorting VIPs/political office holders to all locations where elections are taking place.

“All forms of thuggery and importation of thugs by any political interest groups will not be tolerated as adequate security personnel have been deployed to arrest anyone who attempts to override the security provision, cause breach of the peace or breakdown of the law.

“Troublemakers are warned to stay clear of the re-run election venues. Carrying all sorts of weapons during the rerun election will not be tolerated. Only eligible voters screened by INEC will be allowed to vote.

“Only people with voter cards indicating the said particular polling unit where the rerun election is scheduled to be held will be allowed to vote.

“Nobody will be allowed within the voting premises, except those accredited by INEC including Party Agents. There will be rigorous stop and search and patrols in all the LGAs where the rerun elections will be held.

“In line with the provision of the Electoral guidelines, all Quasi Security Outfits like Hisbah, KAROTA, Vigilante, Hunters, Man O War, Boys Scouts etc will not participate in the re-run election.

“The Kano State Police Command wishes the good people of Kano State a peaceful rerun election.

“In case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted via; *08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926,* or the *”NPF Rescue Me”* available in the Play Store or through the following Social Media Platforms: Facebook: Kano State Police Command; Twitter: Kano State Police Command; Instagram: Kano State Police Command; Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.”