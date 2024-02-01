President Tinubu’s mass housing project a reality  says Minister

Thursday, February 1, 2024 1:47 pm


The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh 

The  Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development,  Alhaji Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo, has hinted that the Ministry has concluded plans towards the realisation of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s “Renew Hope Agenda” on a mass housing project in the county.

A Statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Adamu Abdullahi, indicated that the Minister disclosed this when he received the Executive Members of the Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He stated that the association is a critical partner in providing decent and healthy houses in the county.

He revealed that very soon, President  Tinubu will launch the construction of the “Mega City project” under the “Renew Hope Agenda” programme designed to provide affordable and decent houses for all Nigerians, particularly, low-income earners.

Alhaji Tijjani Gwarzo commended the association for their foresight to seek collaboration of the ministry and assured his readiness to work with them towards the provision of decent and healthy mass housing estates across the country.

In his remarks, the National President of the Association, Prof. Muhammad Aminu Muhammad, told the Minister that they were at his office to inform him of the activities of the association and seek collaboration in the area of provision of affordable, safe and stable houses in accordance with healthy planning.

Prof. Muhammad who explained the activities of the association, which included training of medical students who are aspiring to become Consultants,  appealed to the Minister to facilitate the allocation of a plot of land in Abuja for the association to build its head office.

 

 

