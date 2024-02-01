Horror! British mother, two children, bathed with acid, seven others injured

By Nehru Odeh

A British mother and her two young children were on Wednesday bathed with acid in South London. Seven others were injured. The victims were rushed to hosoitàl after the suspected acid attack, police said.

According to Daily Mirror, the attacker threw a suspected corrosive substance at the trio in Lessar Avenue, Clapham South and fled the scene.

Officers have launched an investigation, with Metropolitan Police now using a helicopter to assist in the manhunt.

Daily Mirror also reported that three other people – all adults – have also been rushed to hospitals after sustaining injuries. Three police officers also received medical attention after responding to the scene, although their injuries are said to be minor.

It is believed all but the first three were ‘inadvertently’ injured while rushing to the family’s aid.

Marina Ahmad, Labour’s London Assembly member for Lambeth & Southwark, posted on X, formerly known. As Twitter:

“There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children.”

Five of the nine people treated by the London Ambulance Service were taken to a major trauma centre and three were taken to a local hospital. The ninth was discharged at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said: “Officers are on scene following this horrific incident.

“Three victims – a woman and her two young children – have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Three other people – all adults – have been taken to hospital for injuries sustained, we believe, as they came to their aid. We will update you as soon as we know more about their conditions.

“Three police officers have also been taken to hospital after they responded to the incident. Thankfully we believe their injuries to be minor.

“While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.

“A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident.

“The National Police Air Service is assisting us. Any members of the public who can help us with information or material should call 999 immediately ref CAD 7790/31 Jan.’

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called today (31 January) at 7:29 pm to reports of an incident on Clapham Common South Side, SW4.

“We sent several resources to the scene, including two incident response officers, three ambulance crews, and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

“We treated nine people, five of whom were taken to a major trauma centre. Three patients were taken to a local hospital and the other was discharged at the scene.’

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters were called to a chemical incident on Lessar Avenue in Clapham this evening.

“Working alongside emergency service partners, crews provided immediate emergency care to a woman and two children.

“Five further people were also treated at the scene. They were all taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Crews also used specialist equipment to detect a corrosive substance that is believed to have been used in the incident.

“The Brigade was called at 19.35 and the incident was over for firefighters by 21.21.’

vv