US man cuts off father’s head, brandishes it on YouTube

By Nehru Odeh

Justin Mohn, a 32-year-old American has been arrested and charged with murder hours after severing his father’s head in Pennsylvania and posting it on YouTube.

A self-proclaimed messiah, Mohn decapitated his 68-year-old father Michael on Tuesday and held up the victim’s head in a politically-charged YouTube, blasting the American government and the Biden administration, the Daily Mail reported.

Mohn is currently in police custody in Pennsylvania. He was arrested after the victim’s wife found him beheaded inside the home that the trio shared in the quiet Pennsylvania suburb of Levittown.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Hours before his arrest, Mohn held up what he claimed was his father’s head during a politically charged rant, claiming that he was the president of the United States in a video he posted on his YouTube channel.

In that video, Mohn said many saw him as the messiah and wanted him as president while urging relatives living with federal employees to murder them. He blamed the federal government for ‘woke mobs’ and migrants he claims are destroying the United States and ranted against ‘globalists and communists’.

The appalling 14-minute clip remained on YouTube for six hours after it was posted at 5:30 pm before it was taken down. It showed Mohn holding up his father’s head in a bloodied plastic bag placed inside a silver, having declared: ‘Violence is the only solution to the federal government’s treason.’

“This is the head of Mike Mohn, a federal employee of over 20 years and my father. He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country,” he averred.

According to the Daily Mail, Mohn was arrested after 9 pm ET on Tuesday, in Fort Indiana Gap in central Pennsylvania, about an hour’s drive from his last known residence, driving his father’s car. Police first located his car and then arrested the suspect nearby.

Police were first called to the house just after 7 pm on Tuesday and found a headless body in its bathroom, said Chief Joe Bartorilla of Middletown Police Department. “We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased,” he said.

“We’re getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family. ‘And we’re hearing a lot. He’s well known in the community just by the calls we’re getting.’ Bartorilla said he had warned the family about the video.

“I know he has siblings. We have told (the victim’s wife) to notify them before they see the video, or the video is sent to them,’ he added.

Mohn shared a home with his father; his mother Denice, 63; his brother Zachary, 35, and his sister Stephanie, 38. His father is believed to have owned two businesses – a cleaning company, and a literacy initiative, neither of which appear to be linked to the federal government.

The video was posted on Mohn’s YouTube channel, where he had 115 followers. There are now only four videos on the channel, which feature him singing out of tune and playing music, with a photo of his face. In the beheading clip, he rants about taxes, declaring that the economy is ‘near destruction’ and most Americans can ‘no longer afford the American dream.’

He went on to say he was offering a $1 million bounty to anyone who could kill top officials including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and former Attorney General Bill Barr. He also said there was a ‘globalist and communist’ plot against the United States, before ranting about the federal government and holding up his dad’s head in a silver bucket.

Mohn’s rant continued, addressing US postal workers, journalists, federal debt and the federal reserve, the border crisis, Antifa and the woke agenda. He said ‘the traitorous Biden regime’ wanted to send ‘America’s military overseas to fight for Ukraine and die in a Russian winter.’

He claimed to have worked as a contractor for Microsoft, and saw how the company was ‘evading billions of dollars in taxes’. He also claimed he ‘whistleblowing to the IRS about five years ago, but they simply looked the other way.’

He said he had uncovered a scheme while living in Colorado, whereby the companies created ‘a constant level of unemployment, and a constant level of homelessness, and a constant level of crime, to fill up the prisons.’ “’When I filed a complaint to the FBI of this labour racketing, they showed up at my door to threaten me with arrest,” he said.

He also said many within the political parties saw him as the best candidate for president before the 2020 election, adding that the former governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper, and former governor of Ohio, John Kasich, would confirm his story because their 2020 campaigns ‘were sacrificed for me’.

Mohn said he felt he could have been ‘the first unanimously-elected candidate for both parties since George Washington.’ “But I was betrayed by the FBI, the federal courts, and my own family because there are people who believe I am the Messiah. This belief that I am the messiah is why you have never heard this story on the news, because it would spread that belief.

“I’m not saying I am the Messiah, as I would never compare myself to Jesus Christ. I’m just saying, that’s why I was betrayed.’ He ended by quoting the Bible at length, saying he had a sacred task.”

Mohn appears to have wanted to carve out a career as a musician and an author. On his YouTube page, he writes: ‘Justin Mohn released his first album, ‘The Story Of Humanity,’ in September of 2017. His second album, ‘Colofunkinrado,’ was released in September of 2018. His music style is a blend of rock, funk, and hip-hop, using piano and organ as primary instruments along with explicit lyrics, drums, synthesized bass, and other synthesized instruments.’

He also wrote poetry and conspiracy-laden manifestos. One of his books was entitled: ‘Poems I Wrote While Stoned: A Collection Of Poems’. Another, ‘The Punishing,’ is set in the year 2481, with Satan ruling the world.

“After rejecting their Messiah and straying from the word of God, humanity falls under complete control of Satan and his minions – a race of artificially modified humans, who no longer call themselves Homo Sapiens, but rather, Homo Demonicus,’ the blurb reads.

Another appeared to preview his warped plan, entitled: ‘America’s Coming Bloody Revolution.’ Its blurb reads: ‘Similar to Thomas Paine’s ‘Common Sense’ published in 1776 which helped inspire the American Revolution, the short, easy-to-understand pamphlet explains why another revolution is likely in America… and how it could be successful.’