Kogi inauguration: Bello bows out for Ododo

Richard Elesho

Candididate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and winner of the 11 November Kogi State governorship election, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has been sworn in as the fifth executive governor of the State.

He took over this Saturday from Alhaji Yayaha Adoza Bello, who bowed out after eight years as the chief executive of the state.

The ceremony was held at the ultramodern Muhammadu Buhari Square, MBS, Lokoja in a colourful ceremony graced by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima and Dr Abdulahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the APC.

Ododo took the oath of office administered by the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Joseph Majebi at exactly 2:30 pm.

Ododo. who announced the names of Secretary to the State Government, SSG and his commissioner nominees which he is sending to the House of Assembly for approval promised to govern with the fear of God and to be fair to all irrespective of creed, class and tongue.

According to him, his government would build and consolidate on the foundation laid by the immediate past administration of Governor Bello.

The highlight of the event was the conferment of the highest honour on his predecessor by the new helmsman.

Present at the ceremony were the Vice president, Kashim Shettima, the chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman and other Federal and top state government functionaries.