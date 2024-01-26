Open Letter to Tinubu to Foster Cohesion, Unity in APC

By Seyi Olorunsola

Dear Mr. President,

I pen this open letter to you, not as an attempt to criticize or undermine your leadership, but as a concerned member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who wishes to draw your attention to certain developments within the party. I am Honourable Seyi Olorunsola, and with due respect, I implore you to consider the potential repercussions of certain political strategies that may be inadvertently sowing seeds of discord within the APC.

Your political prowess and strategic acumen have undeniably contributed to the success of the APC. However, recent overtures towards opposition party figures, while ostensibly aimed at broadening the party’s base, might have unintended consequences. The quest to weaken the opposition should not come at the cost of alienating your core supporters – those who have stood with you through thick and thin. On the other hand, it is crucially important to lead a nation with a vibrant opposition otherwise we might have the tendency to pander towards a one-party state. The plurality of Nigeria and its diversity requires that multi-party democracy be allowed to thrive.

It is acknowledged that the political landscape is dynamic, and alliances may shift. Nevertheless, it is crucial to recognize that those who opposed these opposition figures in previous elections have been stalwart supporters of the APC. For instance, despite the political pressures and negative campaigns against you in the North West, particularly in Kano State, the then-Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, our current Party Chairman, ensured that you received the highest number of votes in that region and the country at large.

Attempting to bring opposition politicians into the APC might be seen as a noble idea, but there is a delicate balance to maintain. The risk of breeding discontent within the party and diminishing the enthusiasm of your ardent supporters must be carefully considered. The biblical adage that “there is a way that seems right to a man but the end is destruction” should resonate as a cautionary tale.

As the 2027 political permutations loom, it is imperative to focus on policy and good governance rather than political realignments. Recent policy decisions, such as the fuel subsidy removal and currency convergence, have had adverse effects on the purchasing power and economic fortunes of Nigerians. This critical juncture demands a steadfast commitment to governance, ensuring that the welfare of the people remains a top priority.

It is with great concern that I note a potential decline in your popularity in the North West, especially in Kano State. Urgent steps are needed to address this matter as it poses a threat to the overall cohesion and success of the APC. Drastic political maneuvers, such as attempting to woo Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from the NNPP into the APC, may lead to unintended consequences.

The intricate political calculations surrounding the potential entry of NNPP members into the APC require a careful evaluation. A projected 40% withdrawal of APC members if NNPP joins, coupled with a 25% resistance from NNPP members to decamp, underscores the complexity of such a move. Notably, the control of the government of Kano State by NNPP members adds an additional layer of intricacy.

It must be noted, Mr. President that the pattern of voting now have left the hands of the political bigwigs who are being sought after like new brides today. The grassroots is now what determines the direction of voting. So sound policies and good governance is what truly attract people to join our movement now. The political bigwigs that are now desperate for power are doing so not for the people but for power and vengeance. With the right mix of policy and good governance in place, 50% of the opposition in the last general elections will be forced to join your movement and they will give you a fresh mandate in 2027 instead of bringing in the politicians who worked against your victory in the last elections.

Drawing parallels with the experience of former Governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, who suffered a loss of political relevance in Kano after decamping to the PDP, serves as a cautionary tale. The loyalty and sincerity of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje emerge as crucial factors in restoring and maintaining political stability in the region.

Mr. President, history provides valuable lessons, and it is essential to learn from the mistakes of past leaders. Former President Jonathan’s empowerment of the opposition ultimately became his undoing during the 2015 General Elections. Strategic considerations must not compromise the unity and strength of the APC.

Mr. President, I have been an ardent follower of your vision right from your days as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007; I have always appreciated your policy thrusts and your style of governance and it is out of my love for your leadership acumen and enormous respect that I have for you that has motivated me to write this letter. I would not want a situation where all those who love you and voted for you in the North West, particularly in Kano State to be disappointed with the way they perceive that you are ignoring their efforts by trying to bring in to the fulcrum of your administration men and women who were in opposition to you before now. The adage which says, “it is not proper to see a new bride and abandon the old one because the new one looks more beautiful and younger than the old one” should not become the lot of your millions of admirers.

In conclusion, I urge you to reflect on the potential ramifications of current political strategies. While the goal of a stronger and more inclusive APC is commendable, it should not come at the expense of alienating your loyal base. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remains a key figure in maintaining political stability, and a misstep in handling these delicate political dynamics may have lasting consequences.

Let us focus on good governance, policy implementation, and securing the welfare of Nigerians. As we navigate the intricate political landscape, unity within the APC should be prioritized to ensure a formidable and unassailable party as we approach the challenges of the 2027 elections.

God bless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Yours sincerely,

Honourable Seyi Olorunsola