Ganduje woos Kwankwaso, Yusuf, Shekarau to APC 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The National Chairman of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Thursday, told former Governors Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf that the doors of APC are widely open to receive them as bona-fide members of the party.

Ganduje urged them to make hate and join the ruling party with their supporters.

Ganduje stated this during a stakeholders meeting with party members in Kano

According to him, the party would commence e-registration and the target was to have highest number of membership from the state and also one party state.

He added that talks have reached advanced stage with other smaller parties nationwide and more Governors, lawmakers would soon dump their parties and join the ruling party.

According to him, “our hands are open for other political parties to join our party. We call on the Governor of Kano State and all the supporters of NNPP to join our party. We are assuring him of a very good environment in our party, the APC. His coming to the party will strengthen the APC at the state and national level and will drive development to Kano State as the most populous state in the federation.

“If we can do it at national levels, why can’t we do it at the state level? We will soon commence e-registration and our target is to have highest number of membership in Kano and to have one party state in Kano.

“We are in talks with smaller parties to dump their parties and join the APC. And soon, Governors, Senators and others would join our party.”

Among those who attended the meeting were the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, former House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Kano State party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.