Your letter to Gov Abiodun has sinister motives, group flays Adebutu

A group, Progressive Movement for Social Justice, has described the letter written by the billionaire businessman, Chief Kessignton Adebutu, seeking reconciliation of his son, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, with Governor Dapo Abiodun as a ruse, saying that genuine reconciliation ought to have come before the Supreme Court judgment affirming the governor’s mandate.

The group urged the governor to disregard the letter, which it was gathered, deliberately released to the media even before it got to the governor,. This, the group alleged, was an attempt to receive undue sympathy from the public.

According to the group, since the pools magnate did not contest election against Governor Abiodun, there was no reason for him to speak for his son.

In a statement signed by its secretary, Ahmed Oladimeji and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the group wondered why the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate did not explore the reconciliatory approach after the March 18, 2023 election, but lodged a frivolous appeal at the Election Petitions Tribunal, the Court of Appeal and the apex court, allegedly using lobbyists to influence judicial process and subvert the people’s mandate.

It said that it is insulting that after demonizing the governor for the last eight months and sowing discord across the state with the hope of desecrating the image and personality

of the governor, the Adebutus are now talking about his son “sheathing the sword”.

The statement said: “Unconfirmed reports say that the chief vowed that even if it was last agenda, his son would be governor. Are the Ogun people to forget how the camp of the PDP candidate promoted division and disunity in the state just because the Supreme Court has now affirmed his freely given mandate?

“Without doubt, the letter is medicine after death, a deliberate tactic to seek a political solution to the ongoing criminal trial of the PDP candidate for alleged vote buying.

“By the way, why would the father be speaking for the son? Isn’t that in itself a confirmation of the widely held insinuation that Ladi is being remotely controlled by his father?

.”The PDP candidate and his co-travellers deliberately interrupted the wheel of progress in Ogun State and prosperity will not be fair to them.”