Ogun Assembly Crisis: Abiodun, APC to Intervene, Call for Restraint

Ogun Assembly Crisis: Abiodun, APC to Intervene, Call for Restraint

Thursday, January 25, 2024 6:36 pm


Ogun State House of Assembly

Ogun State House of Assembly

The Government of Ogun State has keenly taken note of the events on the floor of the Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday regarding the alleged impeachment of the Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Olakunle Oluomo, by members of the legislative arm during a sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Bolanle Ajayi.

According to a statement signed by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to the
Governor on Media, “Governor Abiodun said , “Working with the leadership of our Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Government intends to see all the contending issues resolved in a democratic, fair, and just manner.”

There had been internal wrangling in the Assembly that had persisted and degenerated despite several interventions.

The Ogun State Government notes that the Honourable Members have openly stated that their grouse is not with the Governor, whom they again pledged their loyalty to.

It is the prerogative of members of the House of Assembly to chose their leadership in line with the constitution and the law guiding the conduct of the Assembly.

Given that the Ogun electorate gave us a mandate to represent their best interests and deliver democratic dividends that will significantly improve their well-being, the Ogun State Government, along with the Party leadership, have intervened to ensure that whatever disagreement members have is resolved peacefully and amicably, so that the delivery of democratic dividends to our people will not be hampered in any way.

The Ogun State Government considers all members of the House of Assembly as partners in the Building our Future agenda and will always prioritise issues that affect them.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku (right) presenting a plaque to Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University, NDU, Bayelsa State, Professor Allen Agih (left) during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the university at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt 3 hours ago

    NDDC to Collaborate with Niger Delta University on Research
    4 hours ago

    FG Moves to Secure Natural Resources as Presidential Committee meets Service Chiefs
    5 hours ago

    IBEDC explains reason for drop in electricity supply
    Supreme Court Victory celebration with Governor Siminalayi Fubara 6 hours ago

    Supreme Court Victory: Fubara expresses gratitude to God, Tinubu, Wike, Rivers people
    8 hours ago

    Why do kidnappers rage?
    OSSAP-SDGs commissions 100-Bed hospital in Kebi 9 hours ago

    Excitements As OSSAP-SDGS Unveils 100-Bed Hospital in Kebbi
    Richard Montgomery, British High Commissioner to Nigeria and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State at Government House,Port Harcourt 10 hours ago

    Rivers, British government  partner to strengthen Investment, security
    Tacha 12 hours ago

    The kind of man I want to marry – Tacha