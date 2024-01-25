Ogun Assembly Crisis: Abiodun, APC to Intervene, Call for Restraint

The Government of Ogun State has keenly taken note of the events on the floor of the Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday regarding the alleged impeachment of the Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Olakunle Oluomo, by members of the legislative arm during a sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Bolanle Ajayi.

According to a statement signed by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to the

Governor on Media, “Governor Abiodun said , “Working with the leadership of our Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Government intends to see all the contending issues resolved in a democratic, fair, and just manner.”

There had been internal wrangling in the Assembly that had persisted and degenerated despite several interventions.

The Ogun State Government notes that the Honourable Members have openly stated that their grouse is not with the Governor, whom they again pledged their loyalty to.

It is the prerogative of members of the House of Assembly to chose their leadership in line with the constitution and the law guiding the conduct of the Assembly.

Given that the Ogun electorate gave us a mandate to represent their best interests and deliver democratic dividends that will significantly improve their well-being, the Ogun State Government, along with the Party leadership, have intervened to ensure that whatever disagreement members have is resolved peacefully and amicably, so that the delivery of democratic dividends to our people will not be hampered in any way.

The Ogun State Government considers all members of the House of Assembly as partners in the Building our Future agenda and will always prioritise issues that affect them.