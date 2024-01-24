Adebola, Kogi born Technocrat advises governor-elect Ododo

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 11:21 am


Dr Patrick Adebola, Kogi Governor-elect, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman

Richard Elesho

A Kogi State born technocrat and plant geneticist, Dr Patrick Adebola, has felicitated with governor-elect, Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, as he prepares to assume the number one leadership.position in the state, urging him to make the people’s welfare the centre of his administration.

Adebola, in a goodwill message, he made available to journalists in Lokoja also congratulated the outgoing Governor Yahaya Bello for completing his tenure in the service of the state and fellow citizens for witnessing the birth of a new dawn. He singled out the establishment of the Kogi State University, Kabba, as an enduring legacy of Governor Bello, commending him for the bold initiative.

The world acclaimed scientist and Executive Director, ED, Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, CRIN, Ibadan noted that Ododo’s election at a relatively young age is a confirmation of the not too young to run mantra and urged him to shun the temptations of the enormous powers of his office but instead concentrate on building love and inclusiveness.

“To say the least, your election is a paradigm shift and elicits fresh hope in the youth demography. I urge you to rise above narrow cleavage and the acrimonies that characterised the campaigns. Elections are over, and our state must heal rapidly from its wounds. Let justice, fairness, and equity define your service to the people.

“I have been impressed by your efforts at consulting with a broad spectrum of society in order to get their support. You must keep it up and leave your doors open for suggestions as you go into governance properly.

“Our modest expectations are the promotion of peace, food security, and industrialization. You must tap into our huge solid mineral deposits and vast potentials in agriculture and its value chains to lift the economy of our dear state out of the woods.

“Chart a course for yourself as you build on the foundation laid by your predecessors. Inspire hope and help them to get back their lives by being an accountable leader committed to their welfare. As you know, the beginning of a thing is not as important as its end. Kindly keep your eyes fixed on the target of taking our state to the next level of growth.

“May God give you the wisdom, courage, and skills to be the leader we need. I wish you a successful tenure.”

 

