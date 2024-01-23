Liberia: President Boakai’s 1st Day at Work

Abubakar Hashim

The newly sworn President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, commenced work a day after his inauguration ceremony yesterday. He met with Japanese investors who are interested in key multi sectoral investments in the country.

Other engagements are lined up on his itinerary, meaning, the huge work has started.

By these engagements today, President Boakai has demonstrated that he is still filled with energy to meet up the demanding task to reposition the economy back to its lost glory.

Today’s work schedule has dampened what transpired yesterday as a result of exhaustion. Some media outlets falsely reported that he fainted and collapsed, which was not true. He was only exhausted, resulting from the hot and sultry weather, which equally affected some guests at the ceremony.

Today’s commencement of work is signalling a new era for positive economic growth and development of a country known for its splendour before the 14 year old war, that was rebuilt from scratch by former President Sirleaf, but was reversed by the devastating Ebola and COVID epidemics.