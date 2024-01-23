Liberia: President Boakai’s 1st Day at Work

Liberia: President Boakai’s 1st Day at Work

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 6:41 pm


President Boakai holding a meeting with Japanese investors

President Boakai holding a meeting with Japanese investors

Abubakar Hashim

The newly sworn President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, commenced work a day after his inauguration ceremony yesterday. He met with Japanese investors who are interested in key multi sectoral investments in the country.

Other engagements are lined up on his itinerary, meaning, the huge work has started.

By these engagements today, President Boakai has demonstrated that he is still filled with energy to meet up the demanding task to reposition the economy back to its lost glory.

Today’s work schedule has dampened what transpired yesterday as a result of exhaustion. Some media outlets falsely reported that he fainted and collapsed, which was not true. He was only exhausted, resulting from the hot and sultry weather, which equally affected some guests at the ceremony.

Today’s commencement of work is signalling a new era for positive economic growth and development of a country known for its splendour before the 14 year old war, that was rebuilt from scratch by former President Sirleaf, but was reversed by the devastating Ebola and COVID epidemics.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje 21 mins ago

    Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje: The Chairman APC Needs
    Governor Oyebanji , right, condratulationg the board members 1 hour ago

    Oyebanji inaugurates Board for state’s investment company, agency
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 3 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu gradually turning Lagos into 21st century economy
    4 hours ago

    Police Parade Three Cops for Kidnapping, Extorting 3000 USDT(N4.2m)
    Presidebt Boakai taking his oath of office 4 hours ago

    “I Will Lead A United Liberia”- President Boakai
    Governor Hope Uzodimma33 7 hours ago

    Uzodimma okays appointment of Ogwudire as Special Adviser, Diaspora Sports
    Kollington Ayinla 8 hours ago

    Popular Nigerian musician, Kollington Ayinla critically ill, placed on oxygen
    Martin Amaewhule,Speaker of the Rivers State Lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja 10 hours ago

    Rivers Assembly Assembly Passes Traditional Rulers’ Law (Amendment law Bill)