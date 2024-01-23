“I Will Lead A United Liberia”- President Boakai

Abubakar Hashim / Monrovia

The new Liberian President, Joseph Boakai, yesterday, at his inauguration speech, picked his words, in measured tones. He spoke on uniting a country that is deeply polarised today.

Having worked in Liberia for over four decades, with unblemished track records and unparalleled experience, he wants to succeed. This can be truly achieved only through unity.

President Boakai uttered these memorable words to achieve success: “ I will lead and rule a united Liberia”.

He went on to further remark: “ I will work with all Liberians, irrespective of tribe, ethnic or political affiliations, but with a watchword that was catchy, “it is not business as usual”.

This means though he will apply a united strategy to governance, he will employ new strategies to fight corruption, maladministration , reduce poverty, beef up employment and increase revenues through local and foreign direct investments.

He admitted inheriting a broken economy, but was optimistic to reposition it back to glory, based on his “rescue “ manifesto.

The US, it’s strong and longest ally of over 160 years of diplomatic relations, was hugely represented at yesterday’s colourful ceremony at the Capitol Building.

With a long retinue of officials, led by its UN Representative, Ambassador Lynda Thomas-Greenfield, it is imminently clear the US will be supportive of the new Boakai administration, a far- cry from the Weah government, with a frosty relations, worsened by multilayered sanctions and bitter rows between its diplomatic mission in Monrovia and the Presidential Mansion.

Boakai’s experience count top in his governance style.

Today marks his first day in office.

Expectations are high. The level of poverty is chronic.

The country is resource rich, with thick forests and peopled with men and women of high intellectual calibre and prowess. Liberians are eminently expressive people, vocal and vociferous on issues of national and continental proportions.

It is a leading black nation, eminently known for liberation struggles, pioneered to formation of ECOWAS, then OAU, now AU and, as President Boakai said yesterday, “ the country is the melting zone for prominent Africans who had worked in the public service”.

The next few weeks and even months, will be early to judge his performance style. As he stated yesterday at his inauguration speech, “ my first 100 days should be judged only by realistic expectations”.

Indeed, the challenges ahead are huge, but can eventually be overcome.