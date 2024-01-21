Fubara flags off NPA International Polo Tournament

*Says Rivers State remains gateway to Nigeria’s economy – Governor Fubara

*Assures of holistic development of sports, including Polo

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says it is quite a delight to see that the specific support given by his administration to sporting activities is helping investors to reap greater gains in the state that happens to be the undisputed gateway to the vast Nigerian economy.

Sir Fubara considers the 2024 Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament holding at the Port Harcourt Polo Club with the theme; “Bonding Beyond challenges”, in the State as one of such events that is being facilitated and advanced by the prevailing economic opportunities made available by his administration.

Governor Fubara, who spoke to newsmen on Saturday at the Polo Club, GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt shortly after flagging off the tournament, charged the players to play safe, while he anticipated the best team to win.

Further, he assured that his administration will continue to give holistic attention to the development of all facets of sports in the state in order to empower the youths.

“This is my first time of coming to witness an event here. I know that Polo is a game for matured minds. Part of my plans to developing sports in this State is to support every facet of the sports unit.

“There is one major thing about this event. It’s an event that brings people all over the world. It showcases the safety of the state and also an opportunity for investors to come into the state. For now, the state is a gateway to the big Nigerian economy.”

Governor Fubara, on arrival, was received by the President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr. Ebie Diriyai, at the 2024 NPA Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament.