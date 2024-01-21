Former Nigerian Breweries Manager, Ayeni Buries Mum Feb. 2

Former Nigerian Breweries Manager, Ayeni Buries Mum Feb. 2

Sunday, January 21, 2024 7:10 pm


The ancient town of Ilamo Ekiti in Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State, will come alive as from next week as traditional activities begin in respect of the burial of a respected community leader and business woman, Late Chief Mrs. Victoria Yewande Ayeni, mother of the Peoples Democratic Party Senatorial candidate in the last year's general election

The ancient town of Ilamo Ekiti in Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State, will come alive as from next week as traditional activities begin in respect of the burial of a respected community leader and business woman, Late Chief Mrs. Victoria Yewande Ayeni, mother of the Peoples Democratic Party Senatorial candidate in the last year’s general election

The ancient town of Ilamo Ekiti in Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State, will come alive as from next week as traditional activities begin in respect of the burial of a respected community leader and business woman, Late Chief Mrs. Victoria Yewande Ayeni, mother of the Peoples Democratic Party Senatorial candidate in the last year’s general election.

According to a statement signed by the leader of the Ayeni family, traditional activities for the burial will start on Wednesday 31st with procession round the town while Christian Wake keep will hold on Thursday Feb. 1 at the Holy Apostolic Primary School field, Asin Ekiti.

The statement further stated that on Friday, Feb. 2 which is the peak of the three-day burial ceremony , Church service and Interment will hold at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Isaba which will be followed immediately with reception at St Theresa’s field, Ikole Ekiti.

It was also stated that the traditional procession would be led by Chief Omolayo Ayeni and other siblings.

The people of Ikole Ekiti and Funso Ayeni political family within and outside Ikole Ekiti are expected to troop out in their hundreds to join the procession, which will start from Ilamo area of Ikole Ekiti

Speaking on expectation and preparation for the burial, Funso Ayeni said the procession would be held amidst funfair at every junction, with various age groups, politicians and board members of Funso Ayeni Foundation joining.

Meanwhile, it has been indicated that politicians, top corporate players and representatives of various professional and religious bodies from all walk of life would attend the burial.

In a condolence letter sent to the family by Egbe Omo Ilamo, the community had indicated their readiness to rally round the Ayenis and pay them back for all the good humanitarian services they have consistently embarked upon to lift individuals and various communities in Ikole Local Government and Ekiti state at large.

Mrs. Victoria Ayeni died on the 14th of November, at the age of 83 years.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Farmers affected my draught 11 hours ago

    Time for Climate Action is now
    Ogazi Igbonekwu Ogazimorah 13 hours ago

    Enugu Centenary Demolitions- Truth to be Told
    Dele Alake 15 hours ago

    FG awaits forensic investigation on actual cause of Ibadan explosion
    Nigeria's Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, (who represented President Bola Tinubu) and other leaders at the opening of the two-day 19th Summit of Heads of State & Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda. 15 hours ago

    President Tinubu calls for review of global tax system, affirms commitment to multilateralism
    Former President Yahya Jammeh 16 hours ago

    Former Gambian Leader, Jammeh, Still A Power Broker, 7 Years On
    Asue Ighodalo 16 hours ago

    Edo 2024: My focus will remain on touching lives positively – Asue Ighodalo
    On Saturday, January 20, 2024, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara kicking off of the 2024 NPA Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament at the Polo Club on Saturday 18 hours ago

    Fubara flags off NPA International Polo Tournament
    President- elect Joseph Boakai 18 hours ago

    Liberia: There is Tight Security for Monday’s Inauguration of President- elect Joseph Boakai