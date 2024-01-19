Kano NIPR hails Governor Yusuf for inaugurating Elders’ Forum 

Friday, January 19, 2024 2:26 pm


Gov Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has hailed the state Governor,  Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf for inaugurating the Kano Elders Forum (KEF),  tailored to serve as an advisory body to the Governor.

Our Correspondent reports that Governor Yusuf, few moments after his victory at Supreme Court last Friday, announced the inauguration of the Kano Elders Forum made up of past Governors, Speakers, Senate Presidneets and Deputy Senate Presidneets, among other top personalities, from the state, expected to galvanize their collective wealth of experience in the governance and development of the state.

The Kano chapter of NIPR also congratulated Governor Yusuf on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The body further appealed to Govenor Yusuf to sponsor registration and induction of Information Officers across ministries, agencies and parastatals in the state into the NIPR so as to reduce  quackery and unprofessionalism in the art of Public Relations practice in the state.

The Kano NIPR  noted that the inauguration of Kano Elders Forum is pragmatic and strategic move towards ensuring all inclusive governance  aimed at  creating  harmony within the state, believing that other states will follow suit.

A Statement issued by the state NIPR  Chairman, Aliyu Yusuf, noted that Governor Yusuf’s  victory at the  Apex Court has proven that his  election was  credible, hoping that he will rededicate himself towards selfless stewardship to the people of the state through maximum performance.

Kano NIPR further urged  Governor Yusuf  to continue with his infrastructural development in the state, and  prayed for him to initiate and  execute more projects, policies and programmes that would move the state to greater heights.

The Institute also expressed its appreciation for the professionalism exhibited by the Governor’s spokesman, Sanusi  Bature Dawakin Tofa who is also a member of the institute during the courts proceedings, urging him to sustain the tempo in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Kano NIPR, however, appealed to  Governor Yusuf, “to device means of ensuring the registration of spokespersons across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies with the  institute, so as to make them certified Public Relations (PR) practitioners ,thereby preventing them from apprehension as quacks.”

 

