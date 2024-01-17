Oyo govt reacts to explosion in Ibadan

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 8:22 am


Explosion in Ibadan

Residents of Ibadan and immediate environ experienced an uncommon explosion about 8pm this evening.

There are various interpretations of the incident but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and in full control of the unfortunate occurrence in order to mitigate the incident.

All security service chiefs including para military chiefs and Fire Operatives have been deployed by the governor to Reign in the spillover from the explosion.

His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde therefore implores citizens to calm down and be rest assured that their interests are being looked after.

