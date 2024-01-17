Ibadan Explosion: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji, Alake Sympathise With Oyo Govt, Victims’ Families

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The explosion killed two persons and wounded about 80 others. It also destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

“It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished,” the President said.

President Tinubu commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State and called on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy with alacrity.

The President directs the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.

Also, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathized with his Oyo State counterpart, Engr. Seyi Makinde and the Oyo State Government over the Tuesday Ibadan explosion that led to the death of two persons and injured 77 people.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the immediate families of the victims and the entire people of the State, particularly Ibadan residents over the explosion allegedly caused by illegal miners, who stored explosive devices in one of the houses in the Bodija area of Oyo State capital.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the sad incident as disheartening and unfortunate, wishing the people of Oyo State, particularly the victims, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

Sanwo-Olu also commended Governor Makinde for the prompt deployment of first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State, as well as earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights and security for comprehensive search and rescue operations at the scene of the explosion.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the Ibadan explosion that led to the destruction of many properties in the vicinity with records of two fatalities and 77 people injured on Tuesday night at Bodija in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“It is painful and worrisome that the explosion was caused allegedly by illegal miners, who stored explosive devices in one of the houses in the Bodija area of the State. Sadly, the carelessness and unlawful activities of the illegal miners have brought sorrow to many families and the State.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families of the victims of the explosion, the government and people of Oyo State.

“I wish Governor Seyi Makinde and all the people of Oyo State, particularly the Bodija residents and victims’ families, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

“I want to assure my brother-Governor that the good people of Lagos State stand with you in this very difficult time. We pray that God would comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Oyo State, particularly the Bodija residents, who were affected by the disaster.”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has also commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde and the people of the state over Tuesday’s massive explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Governor also commiserated with families of victims of the explosion and those whose properties were damaged.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement by his Soecial Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode also commended Governor Makinde for the swift manner he responded to the incidents. He urged law enforcement agencies in the state to get to the root of the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

“The Government and people of Ekiti State commiserate with the people of Oyo State, especially victims of the explosion.

“ it is regrettable that while the government is busy making concerted efforts to ensure progress and development, some individuals, through their nefarious activities, have wreak havoc and caused pains for fellow citizens.”

The Governor urged Governor Makinde not to be discouraged or distracted by the development

Also, Dr. Oladele Alake, Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals, in a statement described the Ibadan explosion as a sad and tragic occurrence.

In his words: “I am saddened by the news of explosion that occurred yesterday night in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The tragic incident had devastating effects on lives and property.

I offer my condolences over lost lives on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals to Governor Seyi Makinde and the good people of Oyo State. I also extend my sympathy to the wounded and other victims who suffered one loss or the other, especially residents whose house were destroyed. I pray the Almighty God to comfort the families of the deceased and grant succour to those who lost valuables as they begin to rebuild.

Oyo State Government and Emergency Response Agencies of both the state and federal governments have promised to help victims to recover as much as possible.

In the interim, I have directed the ministry’s mine officers who are already on site in Ibadan to join ongoing investigations to find out the immediate and remote cause of the explosion. We have ordered detailed investigation and our officers will work and collaborate with Oyo State Government to know the actual cause.

If the explosion was caused by mining explosives devices as earlier reported the ministry will double its effort to tighten the noose around those acquiring explosives and storing them illegally.

I commend Governor Seyi Makinde for the rapid mobilisation of emergency response efforts, including the deployment of fire service, police and other security agencies.

I urge members of the public to always be safety conscious and report persons or organisations endangering public health and security.”