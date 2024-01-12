SSA Vocational Education leads FG Initiative to empower Youths in leather works

In a significant move towards youth empowerment, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Technical Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, Madam Abiola Arogundade, has joined forces with Yikodeen and CEO Mr. Yinka Atunde to unveil a transformative shoemaking and leather crafting training program.

This Federal Government initiative is tailored to empower 100 young Nigerians through comprehensive technical and vocational education, focusing on the art of shoemaking and leather craftsmanship.

The primary objective is to equip aspiring artisans with essential skills, covering everything from footwear design and prototyping to pattern grading, upper preparation, footwear production, and materials knowledge.

Scheduled as a month-long intensive training, sessions will run from Mondays to Saturdays, 9 am to 2 pm. The program adopts a holistic approach, incorporating lectures, practical exercises, weekly assignments, and bi-weekly assessments. Each class, accommodating 33 participants, will benefit from the expertise of a team of 10 seasoned trainers with a minimum of a decade’s experience in leatherwork.

The chosen training venue, Yikodeen Factory in Isolo, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including specialized footwear machines, shoe lasts, and spacious workspaces. The learning experience will be enriched by guest speakers and external experts, broadening the scope of knowledge imparted.

Registration, facilitated through the Community Development Association (CDA) and the Nigerian Army Ordinance, comes with no participation fees. Upon successful completion, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Participation, symbolizing their dedication and proficiency in leather craftsmanship.

This Federal Government-backed program which will start on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 signifies a collaborative effort with Lodoni Company Ltd, the Nigerian Army, and Stitches and Prints Ltd as sponsors and partners.

Additionally, Madam Abiola Arogundade commits to fully employing 50 participants in a full-time capacity, addressing industry integration for skilled hands.

The success of the initiative will be measured through participant feedback, completion rates, post-training progress tracking, and employment/entrepreneurial outcomes.

A 12-month mentorship post-training ensures sustained support, contributing to the long-term goal of enhancing local talent and addressing employment challenges.

This initiative exemplifies the Federal Government’s

commitment to skill development and the empowerment of Nigerian youth.