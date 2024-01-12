Governor Eno commends Judiciary, dedicates victory to God, Akwa Ibom people

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, fresh from the reaffirmation of his mandate by the Supreme Court earlier today, has expressed appreciation to the Almighty God, Akwa Ibom people, the judiciary, his worthy predecessor, H.E. Mr. Udom Emmanuel, CON , his dear wife, H.E. Pastor Patience Umo Eno, the Deputy Governor, Distinguished Senator Akon Eyakenyi, and others who worked hard for his victory at the March 18th, 2023 Gubernatorial polls, which today was affirmed by the Apex Court.

The Governor has also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his inclusive leadership and being a father to all Nigerians irrespective of party affiliations.

The Governor, who was holding the State EXCO meeting when he received the news of the affirmation of his mandate, was full of praise to God.

“This afternoon, the Supreme Court affirmed the victory that the people of Akwa Ibom State overwhelmingly gave us at the March 18th, 2023 Gubernatorial Polls.

“This victory is an affirmation and vindication of that huge and unassailable mandate.

“Let me thank the Nigerian Judiciary for the great and enduring work it has done to deepen and protect the guardrails of our democracy; the judiciary indeed remains the last hope of the common man. We will continue to have our hope and trust in them.

“Let me once again, dedicate this victory to God Almighty, the resourceful people of Akwa Ibom State, and all of our friends who have continued to work with us and assured us that God will not abandon us.

“Let me thank our great party, the PDP, the Campaign Council, headed by our DG, H.E. Chief Assam Assam, SAN, the fathers in faith for their consistent prayers for this mandate; the various groups that worked tirelessly for this victory.

“Let me specially thank and profoundly appreciate my worthy predecessor, H..E., Mr. Udom Emmanuel, CON, his dear wife, H.E. Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Udom Emmanuel, who was our Campaigner-in-Chief, for their faith, belief and trust in me. He has always encouraged me to remain calm and be focused on the task of leading our people.

“Let me also thank all our past leaders: Obong (Arc) Victor Attah, the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, and others for all the support and encouragement they have extended to us.

“Once again, I call on our brothers who aspired to lead this great State with me, to come and join hands with me to continue the task of building this State and help bring more developments across sectors.

“We hold no malice, or grudge but love even to those who did not support me.

“ In any political contest, a winner must emerge and it has pleased God, to hand me the baton of leadership today.

“I promise to use this baton to work to cement the blocks of our continuous unity, shared dreams development and growth”, the Governor added.