Boat Mishap in Rivers: Police confirm 11 persons drowned

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Police Command has said from the information at its disposal, 11persons have been confirmed dead from the boat mishap that occurred on Tuesday January 9.

The Police said on Tuesday January 9 at about 0915hrs , information received that a local wooden boat powered by a single 25HP Yamaha engine carrying passengers from Ukwa Community in Ngo town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, enroute Bonny Island, sank while approaching Amariaria community in Finima town.

According to SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Spokesperson for the Rivers Police Command said in a press statement that on the strength of the information, the O/C Marine, SP Ogarachi Chima, moved to the scene of incident of the boat mishap and discovered eleven (11) passengers feared drowned and investigation is still on progress.

Meanwhile,the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has expressed deepest grief over the unfortunate boat mishap that happened on the Andoni – Bonny sea route on Tuesday leading to the loss of many lives.

In a statement signed by Boniface Onyedi,SSA Media, the governor condoled and sympathized with the affected families of the dead and indeed all the victims of the boat mishap.

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will continue to work to ensure that traveling on the sea routes becomes safer for travellers and riverine community dwellers.

“I commiserate and condole with families of the victims of the boat accident that led to the loss of lives, and near death experienced by our brothers and sisters that were involved in the boat mishap.

“It is indeed a very unfortunate and sad incident and we pray that, God shall give all of them the strength to bear the loss and speedy recovery to those who survived.

“As a government, we will continue to work to ensure that such threats against safe traveling on our sea routes are tackled. ”

Recall that the Andoni local government area Chair, Erastus Awortu, in a condolence message he personally signed, said over 20 persons were feared dead in the tragic incident involving two boats that capsized due turbulent tidal waves.