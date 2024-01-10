Edo 2024: Asue unites PDP SWC, other stakeholders

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the 21 September gubernatorial election in Edo State, the hitherto divided members of the State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seem to have finally embraced peace.

A frontline governorship aspirant of the party, Barr. Asue Ighodalo, broker the peace on Tuesday during a meeting at the residence of the State chairman of the party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

Also present at the unification meeting were the state deputy chairman, Harrison Omagbon, Bishop Anthony Okosun (Edo Central vice chairman), Ehis Destiny Oreye, Tony Anenih (jnr), the State secretary, Hilary Otsu and Akhere Ugbesia.

During his recent interaction with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel in Benin, Ighodalo had promised to bring unity to the party before the 2024 governorship election.

Asue Ighodalo had also met with leaders of the party in Edo north on Monday as part of the peace drive, at a meeting held in Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area.

Speaking shortly after the meeting that lasted for two hours, the governorship aspirant disclosed that the meeting to inform the state working Committee of PDP of his intention to run for the office of the governor of Edo State.

He said: “This is the first time the state working Committee of the party is meeting together in two years. I am so elated and happy.

“My task since I stepped into the frame was to unify the party and beg for the unification of the party at every level in Edo state.”

Commenting on his plans, if elected governor, Asue promised to build the best economy for the state, regardless of what is happening at the national level.

“The governor has done very well, he is laying a broad and solid foundation, we need to build on that, we to look at inclusive economy and we need to look at bringing things down to meeting direct needs of the people,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, the State PDP Chairman, Dr. Aziegbemi commended the governorship aspirant for the realisation of the state working committee meeting.

He added that the misunderstanding in the party is now a thing of the past.

“We looked at the Issues and we concluded that the best easy for us and Edo State is for us too come together. It is only when we come together that we can make sure the legacy Obaseki left behind will not be wiped off.

Also speaking, Mr. Akhere Ugbesia, said: “This is the first time the state work committee is coming together in since last two years.

“There have been disagreements and the party had been factionalised because of different ideologies, but this is bound to happen in politics. We have to manage this difference for the good of the party and party members.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend Asue Ighodalo and the state working committee for agreeing to come together. To God be the glory.”