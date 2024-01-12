Edo Central PDP adopts Asue Ighodalo as consensus aspirant

Friday, January 12, 2024 10:20 am


Barr. Asue Ighodalo, PDP SWC,

Barr. Asue Ighodalo

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo Central senatorial district caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has adopted Barr Asue Ighodalo, as its sole aspirant, ahead of the 22 February, 2024 governorship primary election, for the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

The decision to adopt Ighodalo was reached at the caucus meeting held on Thursday in Uromi, Esan North-East local government area of the state, following the official presentation of the Edo Central PDP special committee report, chaired by the party’s national leader, Tom Ikimi.

A statement signed by Anthony Okosun and two others, noted that the adoption of Ighodalo does not deny any other aspirant to pursue his/her aspiration for the election.

The statement reads:

“The Edo central PDP caucus met today, Thursday January 11, 2024, in the PDP senatorial district secretariat, Uromi.

“The meeting was chaired by the Senatorial Vice Chairman of the party, Archbishop Anthony Okosun, in accordance with section 20(1)(a) of the 2017 PDP Constitution (as amended).

“The caucus in accordance with its functions as spelt out in section 20(2), considered the report of the Edo Central PDP special committee chaired by the national leader, High Chief Tom Ikimi and the following resolutions were adopted:

“The senatorial caucus applauded the members of the special committee for the diligence and transparency they applied in carrying out their assignment.

“The senatorial caucus accepted the recommendation of the special committee and adopted Barr. Asue Ighodalo as the consensus aspirant of the PDP from Edo central senatorial district.

“The senatorial caucus noted that the adoption of Barr. Asue Ighodalo is without prejudice to the right of any other aspirant to pursue his or her aspiration.

“The senatorial caucus mandated the special committee to lead Barr. Asue Ighodalo and introduce him to all stakeholders in the state as the consensus aspirant of the Edo central PDP.”

