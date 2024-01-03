Updated/Sierra Leone: Former President Koroma Formally Charged With Treason

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

In a swift twist of events, few minutes ago, former President Koroma was formally charged with treason for his alleged role to overthrow the government of President Julius Maada Bio on 26 November 2023.

The all important matter has just been filed by the country’s Attorney General, Mohamed Lamin Tarawally.

It’s not yet clear whether this twist of events will affect the former President’s exit to Abuja tomorrow on exile as requested by ECOWAS.

Koroma was indicted for treason and other offences on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in front of Magistrate Santigie Bangura at Magistrate Court #2.

The former President was charged with four offences, including treason, misprision of treason, and two counts of harbouring. Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma is represented by Joseph F. Kamara and other lawyers.

The Ministry of Information promised to provide updates on the proceedings.

It appears this development might have a legal implication on ECOWAS’ request for the former President’s exit to Abuja tomorrow on exile.

President Bio is yet to officially respond on the ECOWAS letter addressed to him.