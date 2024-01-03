ECOWAS Set to Airlift Koroma to Abuja Tomorrow, Thursday

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

It appears all is set to airlift former President Ernest Bai Koroma to Abuja tomorrow.

Sources revealed to TheNEWS that air space “approval has been granted for the aircraft to fly through to Abuja”.

However, it is still a wait and see situation here in Freetown, as President Bio is yet to give his nod.

This is heightened by the treason charges on the former President and the attendant adjournment of his case to January 17, 2024.

Legal luminary, Femi Falana, has however revealed that the buck stops on the desk of the trial judge, not the president” if former President Koroma will travel to Abuja tomorrow