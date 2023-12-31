Operatives rescue 24 victims from gunmen in Kogi

Richard Elesho

The last Saturday of the year, 30 December, was a harvest time for the security agencies in Kogi State. The Operatives of the State Police Command, in collaboration with the Military and Local Vigilantes, has announced the rescue of twenty-four (24) kidnapped victims who were earlier abducted on Friday 29/12/2023 within ADOGO axis.

The development was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP William Ayah.

“Consequent upon the upsurge of kidnapping activities along Ajaokuta-Adogo-Okene road where some Students and Staff of Comprehensive High School Ajaokuta and other travellers were abducted yesterday 29/12/2023.

“Immediately, the Area Commander Ajaokuta promptly swung into action led a combined Team of Police, Military and Local Vigilantes to the scene while combining the bush, as a result three victims were rescued including one of the Students.

“Today, Saturday, 30/12/2023, the Commissioner of Police Kogi State Police Command, CP Bethrand C. Onuoha, deployed additional Tactical Squad consist of the Quick Response Unit to the area to join the Team led by SP Sule Musa, Divisional Police Officer, Ajaokuta Division and to continue with the bush combing and ensure the remaining victims are rescued, while hoodlums apprehended and bringing them to deserved justice.

“While the Team were combing the bush, the hoodlums sighted from their hideout opened fire at the team. During a gun duel that ensued, owing to the superior firepower of the team, the hoodlums were forced to flee and abandon their victims. While twenty one (21) victims, including eleven (11) students and three (3) teachers, were rescued unhurt. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The CP, while commending the efforts of the team, assures of a continued onslaught against criminal elements in the state and to ensure the safety of lives and property.”

He enjoys the law-abiding citizens of the State to continue to collaborate with the Police and other security agencies by way of volunteering timely and credible information on the activities of criminal elements in the state.