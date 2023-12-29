Kano: Governor Yusuf gifts N40 million to  2000 disabled persons 

Friday, December 29, 2023 8:32 pm


Gov Yusuf

Gov Yusuf

*Plans Commission for disabled persons

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has gifted N40 million to 2000 people living with disabilities drawn from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the gesture was a kick-off of the fulfilment of his campaign promises to the disabled persons in the state.

Governor Yusuf stated  this  on Thursday at Coronation Hall, Government  House.

He revealed that plans have been concluded by his  administrtaion to set up People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) Commission to carter for their needs.

The empowerment programme was organized   through the Ministry of Women Affairs.

He promised that his administration will continue to churn out programmes that will directly impact on the lives of People With Disabilities, who he described as integral part of the society.

He added that the humanitarian gesture was part of his  campaign promises.

Governor Yusuf expressed  deligh to have been in the midst of the People With Disabilities in the state and acknowledged their immense contribution towards his election on March 18, 2023.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely and in est it into small scale businesses that will be able to sustain their daily needs.

According to him, the idea behind the programme was informed by the desire of his administration to deal with all segments of people irrespective of their physical appearance and economic background.

He described the empowerment programme as a tip of the iceberg as the government is planning big to support the PWDs and their families in the state.

Governor Yusuf further stated that his administration is currently renovating the state’s disabled and vulnerable homes, adding that his government would introduce home for the care of elderly people.

“In addition to the cash grants, I ordered that you should be given bags of food items. You should be given the food stuff even if you have been give ‘n before.

“You are so important to us and we will do everything humanly possible to support you. We are aware of your overwhelming support to our government which was key to our election success,” he stated.

In her remarks, Hajiya A’isha Lawal Saji, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and Disabled explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 480 Wards of the state’s 44 Local Government Areas.

She said each of the 2,000 People With Disabilities  would benefit from the N20,000 grant for the beneficiaries to start up small scale businesses.

“This is not the first . It is a tip of the iceberg. Under the ministry, the state government had empowered vulnerable and downtrodden under our ministry.

“I thank the Governor for his commitment to support youths, women and vulnerable in the state. We will come of with more empowerment schemes to better your life,” she said.

She, however, appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use  of the money to become self-reliant and desist from begging for alms.

 

