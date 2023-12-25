Sanwo-Olu, Uzodimma, Obasa, preach peace, compassion, love at Christmas

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with residents of the state, particularly Christian faithful as they celebrate this year’s Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Christmas message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, implored Nigerians, especially Christians to embrace peace, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagos residents not to lose hope due to the challenging times in the state and the country at large, charging them to continue to trust in God and have faith in the good intentions of the current administration.

The Governor, urged Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ by making tolerance, meekness, sacrifice and humility their virtues, in line with the teachings and practice of Jesus Christ during his lifetime.

He said: “As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Lagosian and Nigerians, particularly Christians across the State, Nigeria and other parts of the world.

“Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ. So, we must not forget the true essence of the season, which is to reflect on the birth of Jesus and its significance to mankind. We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another by being kind and generous to the people around us.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to urge Lagos residents, particularly Christian faithful to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths. We should emulate virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth we are celebrating this season.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu while commending Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience and cooperation with his administration during the Year 2023, particularly during the last governorship elections, reassured them of his government’s commitment to good governance, the dividends of democracy and more people-oriented programmes through the THEMES+ developmental agenda for Greater Lagos in the years ahead.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagos residents to continue to be law-abiding as they celebrate the yuletide season and be their brothers’ keepers.

He charged Lagosians to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation, saying his administration had taken proactive measures with security agencies to guarantee hitch-free Christmas celebrations for residents of the state.

Christmas: Uzodimma urges renewal of love for State, Nation, humanity

Governor Hope Uzodimma has, in the spirit of the Christmas celebration, urged the people of Imo State to renew their love for State, Nation and humanity.

He said because the season affords us the opportunity to migrate from one country to another, including returning home to bond with our kits and kin, it is only normal that we use the occasion to appreciate our State, our Country and the people around us.

The Governor further noted that we should take love and joy that are critical elements in the celebration of Christmas as synonymous with God’s love for mankind that made Him send His only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to be born and later sacrificed so that we can be salvaged and redeemed.

Governor Uzodimma reminded us of the efforts the government is making at the State and National levels to make life worth living for Nigerians, promising that the future has a lot of better things in stock for everyone.

The Governor’s message read in full: “Christmas is here again. It is that time of the year when we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, our saviour. It is a season of joy and love. Christmas reminds us of God’s special love for us, which made Him sacrifice His only begotten son for our salvation and redemption.

“It is indeed a joyous occasion because we are privileged to be alive to see another Christmas. Happily, the season also affords our people living all around the world the golden opportunity of the annual migration to our native land for the annual reunion with our kith and kin.

“During the just ended Christmas Carol Service in Owerri, I harped on the need for us to reflect on the real essence of Christmas, which is the love of God for us. I reminded us of the need to reciprocate that same love towards God, our neighbours and fellow human beings.

“Today, I also urge all of us to renew our love for our state, our nation, and for humanity, for the sake of God. If God so loved us to the point of sacrificing His only begotten son, then the least we can do is to use the occasion of Christmas to renew our love to our fellow human beings. God has been kind to us in the sense that the plan of the enemy for our State didn’t manifest. Instead, we were enveloped by the love of God, who restored peace to our State.

“I am particularly excited that the majority of our people in the Diaspora are already in the State to join their brothers and sisters in the celebrations of this year’s Christmas. This is commendable.

“Not only would they realise that Imo is peaceful, but they would behold the breathtaking infrastructure, especially roads that my administration has brought to the State.They would also witness firsthand, the rapid progress the administration is making in the social welfare of our citizens. With these, I believe that this year’s Christmas will be better than the previous ones.

“I am aware of the impact of the ongoing economic reforms of the federal government on the mood of the nation. However, I do know that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigerians and that these reforms will sooner rather than later yield positive results.

“I therefore urge us all to face the challenges before us with renewed hope and renewed love, knowing that with genuine love towards one another and our nation, we shall overcome. As always, I am positive that happier days are ahead.

“I wish us all a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Christmas: Obasa Congratulates Christians, Urges Love Among Nigerians

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has also congratulated Christians in Lagos and across Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Christmas.

Dr. Obasa, in his Christmas message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, commended Lagosians for their belief in the Nigerian project and their faith in God. He also appreciated them for constantly interceding on behalf of the State and country.

The Speaker said it was instructive to reflect on the lessons around the birth of Jesus Christ, for whom Christmas is celebrated, His growth and teachings.

“This Christmas comes at a time that Nigeria is bracing up against economic and other challenges, but your prayers and constant intercessions have helped immensely.

“Therefore, let’s make this Christmas a celebration of love, tolerance and more hope and prayers for our country and her leaders.

“We all desire a great nation and this can happen if we remain united and always speak with one voice.