Uzodimma: Nigeria loses an asset in Ezeife

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has bemoaned the death of one of Nigeria’s erudite statesmen, consistent voice for good governance and progressive politician, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, saying that in his passing the country has lost an asset.

Dr. Ezeife, popularly referred to as Okwadike of Igbo Ukwu was the first democratically elected Governor of Anambra State (1992-1993) and reportedly died at 85 on Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja, according to his family.

In sympathising with the family of the deceased, the people of Igbo Ukwu, the government of Anambra State, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and the federal government of Nigeria, Governor Uzodimma said that Dr. Ezeife will be missed sorely by all who came in contact with him.

According to Governor Uzodimma, Dr. Ezeife’s commitment to the good of all – both the common man as well as the high and mighty marked him out as a man who came to serve God and humanity.

Governor Uzodimma said that Dr. Ezeife’s legacies as former Governor, former Permanent Secretary and former Political Adviser will remain indelible in the minds of people, describing his death as painful and regrettable.

The Governor noted that Dr. Ezeife’s vocal voice and contributions on issues that border on good governance in his State, Nigeria, and the society at large cannot be forgotten in a hurry.