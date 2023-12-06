Abike Dabiri,Pelican Call for Unity to Build Nigeria

The Chairman/ CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as well as realtor Amb Dr Babatunde Adeyemo have called on Nigerians both home and abroad to join hands with their fellow compatriots to build Nigeria together to greater heights.

Both Hon. Abike Dabiri and Ambassador Adeyemo gave the advice separately while addressing the Nigerians in the UK during the Avenue Impact Business Networking and Winter Ball at the Crown Plaza Hotel, London.

Abike while speaking expressed joy because of the many diasporas making Nigeria proud at home and globally, she urged them to continue believing in themselves and supporting one another to keep Nigeria aloft for honours.

The CEO of NIDCOM said the Commission exists among other things to serve as an ambassador and a bridge between the Nigeria diaspora and homeland to foster continuous collaboration, preserving expertise, and mobilising resources for Nigeria’s socio-economic, cultural, and political development by way of encouraging those abroad to invest at home.

According to her, there is a mortgage scheme of the Federal Government to support the diasporas on mortgage issues.

Adeyemo in his address advised them not to wait until they’ve attained the retirement age before making plans to relocate back home – japada, or establish investment ties with their fatherland.

In his address, Adeyemo told the diasporas that the time to make strategic exit plans and establish investment ties with home is now that many of them are still active or have few years ahead of their retirement age so that the process of relocation would be seamless, thorough and achievable when the period beckons on them.

The CEO of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, a foremost Nigerian real estate firm behind the Pelican Valley Estate Laderin, Abeokuta, Pelican Valley’s Brief Estate, Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments and Pelican Valley Green Acres Farm Estate – all at Kobape – Masa corridor of Ogun State spoke on the Investment opportunities in the real estate business back home at the well attended event by Nigerian professionals and government officials, including the Chairperson of the Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri – Erewa, the Mayor of Southwark London, Michael Shitu and Mr Smart Kemiki, the Director of Dominion Forever Limited.

Adeyemo who is a multi – award winning real estate practitioner, urged diasporas to make hay while the sun still shone or better still, take a bow when the ovation is heard loud, even as he said they could venture into the real estate industry with little or no funds by starting as realtors, earn commissions and grow to be like the Pelican Valley within the next 10 years.

He, however, identified capital, due diligence, development and value adding as well as goodwill as four basic necessities to be in place for one to succeed or excel in any venture, especially the real estate industry.

The ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and an Anti – Corruption Ambassador, explained that carrying out due diligence, for example, is very critical when buying any piece of land lest one falls into the hands of scammers and have one’s fingers burnt while the goodwill is essential to a successful marketing of real estate products.

According to him, if any of the diasporas follows those four key factors with a strategic exit plan long before retirement and possible relocation to Nigeria, the better the chances of success.

“As we have, japa so we have japada syndrome…infact, to japada syndrome is even more complex than to japa…if you don’t want to eventually become a mama londona or baba londona in future…they say, Ile ni abo sinmi oko …the time to start having an investment ties with your homeland is now…don’t ever procrastinate…the ovation will soon be loud and it will be in your best interest to take a bow when the ovation is loud,” he advised.

Adeyemo recalled with pride and satisfaction that he has been practicing real estate business for over 14 years without a single dispute or court case and without running to the police for any land dispute, warning investors to be mindful when they ‘see a real estate company doing aggressive marketing,’ they should know that something is chasing such a firm.

He noted that in Pelican Valley, they don’t call their prospects, having been convinced that real estate is value driven.

He said, “If you Google “the only estate with full

Earlier in his welcome address, the CEO of Avenue Impact Limited and Convener of the event, Mr. Funso Akinwunmi appreciated Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa for her presence, and lauded her for the dedication to fostering stronger ties between Nigerians in the diaspora and their homeland, adding that the establishment of the NIDCOM is a testament to the Nigerian government’s dedication to leveraging the diaspora’s vast human capital and material resources.

“We extend our encouragement to the government to proactively cultivate an environment that makes Nigeria a home and an attractive destination for those contemplating travel abroad. Our beloved Nigeria holds immense potential, and fostering an environment conducive to growth and prosperity will undoubtedly serve as a magnet for Nigerians at home and abroad.

“It is our collective responsibility to engage in nation-building actively, and a critical aspect of this endeavour involves addressing key areas that influence citizens’ decisions, including the desire to travel abroad. By investing in robust infrastructure and fortifying the economy, the government can instil confidence and pride in Nigerians, making them enthusiastic about contributing to the nation’s growth and development.

“We also urge the government to seize this opportunity to prioritise initiatives that enhance the appeal of Nigeria, both for its residents and those living abroad. A thriving and welcoming Nigeria will retain its talented citizens and attract the global Nigerian diaspora, fostering a collective effort towards building a stronger and more prosperous nation,” he said.

Akinwunmi also appreciated the CEO of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited whom he described as a distinguished expert in property investment for gracing the business networking event and sharing his useful wisdom in the real estate business within the Nigerian context.

“Your wealth of knowledge and strategic vision have undoubtedly played a crucial role in the real estate sector, and we are privileged to have you share your wisdom with us,” he said.