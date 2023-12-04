Mass Arrests of S/Leone Coup Plotters Ongoing, 57 Now in Government Net

Monday, December 4, 2023 4:34 pm


Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

As mass arrests and manhunts are ongoing, 57 so far have been confirmed today by the Minister of Information, Chernoh Bah.

He gave the breakdown as follows:

37 military personnel
10 civilians
4 dismissed soldiers
5 serving police personnel
1 retired police officer

The Minister confirmed the arrest of a prominent opposition APC members, Bai Mahmud and Kasho Cole.

The November 26 coup attempt has further affected government revenues and operational performance, with a multiplier effect on Foreign Direct Investment FDI.

The curfew still persists as it is a “ doctrine of necessity according to section 29” of the country’s Constitution, the Minister further revealed, stating further that investigations are still ongoing.

When situations demand, it will be reviewed accordingly, he concluded

