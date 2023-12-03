Kano: Governor Yusuf pays N6 billion gratuity, death benefits to 6, 000 pensioners

Kano: Governor Yusuf pays N6 billion gratuity, death benefits to 6, 000 pensioners

Sunday, December 3, 2023 8:13 am


Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano

Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

It was a moment of joy for pensioners at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, on Saturday, when the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf flagged-off the settlement of backlog of gratuity and death benefits of pensioners with a whopping sum of N6 billion.

No fewer than 6, 000 pensioners benefitted from the first phase of the settlement programme, which Governor Yusuf said will run into 20 months.

According to him, the gesture was in fullfilment of part of his campaign promises as contained in the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) blueprint.

Among the beneficiaries were relatives of dead civil servants who also collected the death benefits of their deceased relatives, who died while serving the state as civil servants.

The targeted beneficiaries were those who retired or died in active service between 2016 and 2019.

Governor Yusuf, who officially flagged off the disbursement of the funds to the beneficiaries  said  government saved to pay the pensioners, despite meagre resources at its disposal.

He lamented that his administration inherited empty treasury from the immediate-past administration,  with a debt of over N355 billion.

Governor Yusuf further stated that even in the face of harsh economic realities, his administration has initiated gigantic developmental programmes in physical infrastructure, education, health and agriculture.

He added that his administration has also succeeded in blocking leakages through which funds were allegedly being siphoned into private pockets by the immediat-past administration.

Govenor Yusuf said his administration was passionate over the poor living conditions of pensioners, particularly those at the lower cadre.

The Governor added that to  ensure the continuation of the settlement of the backlog, N10 billion was proposed in the 2024 budget for more inclusion of gratuity and death benefits for the families of the deceased civil servants to enjoy their legitimate entitlements.

He made a clarion call to the beneficiaries of the funds, to make judicious use of what they collected and invest wisely in lawful businesses for more incomes to cater for their day to day needs and other necessities of life.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Femi Adesina presenting a copy of his book to former President Buhari 1 hour ago

    If you spend time putting this book together, I have to be at the presentation -Buhari tells Adesina
    Oyibo Chukwu 2 hours ago

    Honour for Oyibo Chukwu, assassinated LP senatorial candidate for the Enugu East 
    5 hours ago

    Budget 2024: Making Ogun a giant construction site
    Wike and Fubara 11 hours ago

    Wike-Fubara Power Tussle: ljaw group warns against resurgence of militancy in N/Delta
    12 hours ago

    Insecurity: The Resurgence of Coups in ECOWAS Countries
    Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake with the United States Assistant Secretary for Energy & Natural Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt discussing at the Mines & Money conference in London 12 hours ago

    100 Days: Alake’s Midas Touch Spurs Global Interest in Mining Sector
    13 hours ago

    Police Parades Cult Leaders for burying victim alive after collecting N200,000 ransom from wife
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a warm handshake with Chairman of Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC), Sheikh Abdul Rahman Saif Bin Saif Al Sharqi during the signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral trade and investment forum between Lagos and NAGCC member countries, at the JAFZA One Convention Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Sunday, 04 December 2023. With them: Lagos Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George (right); his counterpart for the Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab (right behind); Chairman, Online Integrated Solutions Ltd (OIS), Mahmood Ahmadu (left). 15 hours ago

    Lagos Secures Financing Deals for Two Waste Conversion Projects at Cop28