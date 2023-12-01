Sierra Leone: Lungi Bridge To Commence At Last

Friday, December 1, 2023 4:44 pm


Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

Despite relative set back few days ago, an MoU has been signed by the government of Sierra Leone with China Road and Bridge Corporation CRBC, with Atepa consortium as the architect consultants. The construction will last for three years, effective immediately.

Benefits of the Bridge

For over 62 years since the country gained independence from Britain, the international airport has been separated from the capital city by an estuary, making a journey to Freetown, by all modes of transportation, air, land and sea difficult. This, definitely, is not attractive to investments.

Second, the location of the airport at Port Loko District, has the highest per capita to GDP, both in agriculture and mining.

The bridge will be 8 km long, with a lifespan of 120 years, at an estimated cost of 1.5 billion dollars.

The signed MoU is on Build Operate and Transfer BOT.

The cash flow is the guarantee, while the bridge is the asset to the contractors, that can pay for itself between 10 to – 15 years, in case there is a change of government.

The bridge will be a legendary lasting legacy of President Bio to the people of Sierra Leone.

The bridge will not only link the international airport at ease, but will entirely transform Lungi into a new financial city and second capital after Freetown.

