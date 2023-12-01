Oyebanji restates commitment to security of lives, property

Governor Biodun Oyebanji , Major General Bamidele Alabi,

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has restated his administration’s commitment to security and safety of lives and property of residents of the state.

The Governor made this known in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday while receiving the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2nd Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Bamidele Alabi and other top military officers in his office. He said his government would continue to collaborate with the Nigeria Army and other security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property of the people.

Commending the Nigerian Army for its dedication and hard work, Governor Oyebanji acknowledged the pivotal role the military is playing in maintaining law and order in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for their relentless efforts in tackling security threats, noting that their commitment had significantly contributed to the overall peace, security and development of the state.

While assuring that his administration would continue to support the security architecture in the state to protect the citizens, the Governor said government would create an environment where residents can thrive without fear and contribute to the development and prosperity of the state.

“I don’t know what would have become of this country if we don’t have dedicated men in the Nigerian Army combating insurgencies upfront, I must appreciate the army and the sister security agencies for still being what they are despite of all the challenges in the country. We are extremely grateful.

“As far as we are concerned as government, we will continue to collaborate and partner Nigerian Army because it is in our interest to do so. Once a state or society is secured, development will come in. Investors don’t go to troubled zone, so it is in our interest to ensure that we keep this state secured”. The Governor stated.

Earlier in his remark, the General Officer Commanding, 2nd Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Bamidele Alabi, who thanked the Governor for his support to the Nigerian Army and for putting every measures in place to ensure there is peace and tranquility in the state, said the purpose of their visit was to formally introduce himself to the Governor and thank him for all the supports he has given to the Nigerian Army in Ekiti State.

Gen Alabi assured the Governor that the Nigerian Army would continue to work with other security agencies to ensure that the state continues to enjoy peace and security at all times.