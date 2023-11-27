Tinubu retains Kyari NNPCL Group CEO, Akinyelure, Non-Executive Board Chairman, Ledun Mittee, others as members

Monday, November 27, 2023 11:23 pm


Mele Kyari

Mele Kyari

NNPCL, Bola Tinubu , Mele Kyari , Group CEO, Pius Akinyelure, Non-Executive Board Chairman, Ledun Mittee,

In compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with effect from December 1, 2023:

(1) Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman

(2) Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer

(3) Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer

(4) Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director

(5) Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director

(6) Mr. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director

(7) Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director

(8) Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director

(9) Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director

Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries:

(10) Mr. Okokon Ekanem Udo — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance

(11) Amb. Gabriel Aduda — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources

President Tinubu anticipates the fullest measure of compliance with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy that will monetize all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team.

