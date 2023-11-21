Polaris Bank deepens promotion of SMEs in Nigeria

* Sponsors 2023 Year End Fashion Souk with Eventful Limited

Polaris Bank, Nigeria’s Leading Digital Retail Bank, in partnership with Eventful Limited will host the 2023 season end edition of The Fashion Souk 9.0 scheduled to hold at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd.

The Fashion Souk is Nigeria’s premier marketplace where smart Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the fashion industry gather to display and market their diverse goods and services to a large audience.

With its extensive collection of fashion-related SMEs, The Fashion Souk stands as the largest congregation of such businesses in Nigeria to date. The event will primarily focus on four thriving industries: manufacturers, leather, retailers, and jewelry & accessories.

Over 140 established SMEs in Nigeria’s fashion industry, leather, and jewelry/accessories sectors, spanning across manufacturers, retailers, and dealers, will participate in The Fashion Souk 9.0. This incredible platform provides these businesses with an unparalleled opportunity to exhibit their creativity, product lines, and unique offerings to a discerning audience.

The Fashion Souk promises to be a memorable event that showcases the rich diversity, talent, and innovation within Nigeria’s fashion industry where attendees and shoppers can expect an immersive experience, with an array of unique products, inspiring fashion shows, and networking opportunities with industry experts.

In line with its SME focus and commitment, Polaris Bank has partnered and supported businesses in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy including; health, education, manufacturing, agriculture, export, and others. The Bank has advanced credits to these sectors for acquisition of medical equipment, machines, distribution, and logistics of medical products; laboratory equipment, stationaries, furniture, classrooms, school bus; working capital for businesses, expansion, etc.

BusinessDay in a November 2022 article valued Sub-Saharan fashion market at $31billion, with Nigeria accounting for 15 percent to the total regional market; while Statista put the value of the global fashion industry in 2022 at $1.53trillion, with revenue forecast to increase in 2023, to more than $1.7trillion.

Polaris Bank was adjudged Nigeria’s Digital Bank of the Year in 2023, 2022 and 2021 in Business Day’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. It also emerged as the Nigeria’s Best MSME Bank of the Year because of its ability to use technology to enable bottom-up support to the MSME sector.

Polaris Bank was adjudged Nigeria’s Digital Bank of the Year in 2023, 2022 and 2021 in Business Day’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. It also emerged as the Nigeria’s MSME Bank of the Year because of its ability to use technology to enable bottom-up support to the MSME sector.

As a digital-forward Bank, Polaris Bank is dedicated to forging a customer-focused future through innovative partnerships that reshape both businesses and communities.