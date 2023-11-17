Insecurity: Tinubu inherited ‘tough period’-Ribadu

Friday, November 17, 2023 10:09 am


Nuhu Ribadu

*Appeals for patience with the President

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), was also at the ongoing Annual Guild of Editors Conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. He spoke on security and said that a “tough period” was handed over to President Bola Tinubu on 29 May 2023 by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

As Ribadu put it: “We have given Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu to manage for us. In the last five months, I have been by his side and seen how things are. We inherited a tough period. We appeal for patience and understanding. I appeal to you for support. We are going through tough times. It requires all of us to come together.”

He went further: “Let me start with the Niger Delta. At the time we took over, crude oil production stood at 1.1mbd. Today, crude oil production is over 1.7mbd. We have witnessed three weeks without any incident of security challenge in the Niger Delta. This is the first time since 1993, but we don’t talk. In the South East, when we took over last year, we had 46 police stations attacked. Today, we don’t have a single one.”

“It is not going to be for too long. It is a matter of time. It will be better,” he said.

